News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 5

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 5

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2023 09:00 PM IST

The day of September 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

gygdhbgysgfydhbj

Catch It Live on September 5
Catch It Live on September 5

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 5
Catch It Live on September 5

What: Swati & Jishnu

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: September 5

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on September 5
Catch It Live on September 5

What: Art Spectra

Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 5
Catch It Live on September 5

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 5

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Catch It Live on September 5
Catch It Live on September 5

What: Ink and Silk – Beyond Chic

Where: Taj Ambassador, New Delhi -IHCL SeleQtions, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park

When: September 5

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out