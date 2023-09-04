HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 5

gygdhbgysgfydhbj Catch It Live on September 5

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 5

What: Swati & Jishnu

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: September 5

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on September 5

What: Art Spectra

Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 5

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 5

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Catch It Live on September 5

What: Ink and Silk – Beyond Chic

Where: Taj Ambassador, New Delhi -IHCL SeleQtions, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park

When: September 5

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free