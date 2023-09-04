HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 5
The day of September 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Swati & Jishnu
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram
When: September 5
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#ArtAttack
What: Art Spectra
Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: September 1 to 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 5
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Ink and Silk – Beyond Chic
Where: Taj Ambassador, New Delhi -IHCL SeleQtions, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park
When: September 5
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free