HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 7

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The day of September 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wondering where to begin the long weekend, courtesy G20? Worry not for Delhi has loads to offer. Check it out here:

#TuneIn

What: Ladies Night ft DJ Sumit

Where: Brewocrat, Block A, Sector 47, Gurugram

When: September 7

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Art Spectra

Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Bailey's Diner, Plot 31, Saraswati Kunj, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: September 7

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Radhe-Shyam ft Uma Sharma

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Thursday, September 07, 2023
