HT City Friday Jam Season 10: Tech Panda x Kenzani to get Gurugram grooving today
HT City Friday Jam Season 10 will witness the thrilling sounds of electronic musician duo Tech Panda x Kenzani at the CyberHub amphitheatre in Gurugram today.
Published on: Sep 19, 2025 6:00 AM IST
By Karan Sethi
After two weeks of electrifying performances, the energy at HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam shows no signs of slowing down. And this time, the unmistakable sound of Tech Panda x Kenzani will take over NCR.
The dynamic duo — Rupinder Nanda (Tech Panda) and Kedar Santwani (Kenzani) — is known for seamlessly blending traditional Indian folk elements with cutting-edge electronic beats. Their performances are not just concerts; they create experiences of rhythm and melody, fusing the familiar with the futuristic.
“We’re so excited to perform at DLF CyberHub for the Friday Jam! Gurugram has an incredible vibe and we can’t wait to share our sound with everyone. Our set will be a journey through our signature mix of Indian folk textures and electronic beats, crafting the soundtrack to your weekend,” the duo says.
Fans can look forward to hearing Khoyo (2020), Dillagi (2022), Dilbar (2023), and their remix of Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018).
The act will be especially thrilling for bridging generations by drawing on nostalgic folk sounds and packaging them in pulsating, contemporary arrangements. The CyberHub amphitheatre, already a go-to Friday spot for music lovers, is expected to turn into a massive dance floor!
