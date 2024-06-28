HT City Friday Jam Season 9: Get ready to shimmy with Mansa Jimmy in Gurugram

Her Insta fam can’t stop gushing about her voice and playing her songs on loop. Wondering what’s the magic that singer Mansa Jimmy spins? Get set to witness it live as the artiste is all set to jam with residents of Delhi-NCR, at HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil. Singer-songwriter Mansa Jimmy will take to the stage for week 3 of HT City Friday Jam Season 9 in Gurugram.(Photo: HTBS)

Planning to belt out retro, Bollywood and Sufi numbers in her soul-stirring voice, the singer-songwriter from Nainital (Uttarakhand) says, “I am going to deliver a show that the audience will remember, with memories that they can take back home... No matter what the scale of the show is, you have to do your best!”

Jimmy started her journey as a performer in the Capital, and has already presented over a thousand shows across India. “I have done about a hundred performances at small cafes in Delhi-NCR. Delhi crowd often knows what they want, and is full of life and love. When I go up on stage it’s just me and the music — nothing else matters for that duration. I’ll be performing a little bit of everything, and there will be some of Sufi and other stuff that I usually do,” says Jimmy whose original track Taa’biir featured in the film Dange.

Ask the 26-year-old singer, who is a true artiste? She responds, “Someone whose intentions towards art and the audience are pure, and someone who is aiming for an expression of the self before anything else. I won’t strongly suggest that I’m a part [of the Hindi film Industry] but I’m treading between the film industry and the independent [music] scene. The journey so far has been worthwhile.”

Catch It Live

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: June 28 (Every Friday)

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

Story by Naina Arora

