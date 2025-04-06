IPL 2025 fever takes over Delhi-NCR: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni themed cocktails, big screens and killer deals on offer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season is heating up, and restaurants and bars across Delhi-NCR are transforming into cricket havens — think giant screens, themed cocktails, exciting discounts, and fun prediction games. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just there for the vibe, these hotspots are making sure you don’t just watch the match — you live it. As cricket mania peaks, Delhi’s bars and eateries have turned into fan zones.

Sip like your favourite cricketer

At BeeYoung Brewgarden in Malviya Nagar, IPL madness is being served in a glass with quirky gin cocktails inspired by cricketing legends. If MS Dhoni is your guy, go for Thala for a Reason. Virat Kohli fans can raise a toast with King Kohli, while Kung Fu Pandya gives a shoutout to Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. And for Rohit Sharma loyalists? Hit Man’s Hard Hitter is the crowd favourite.

“We love IPL and we adore our cricketers, thus our themed cocktails are an ode to some of our icons. The most popular ones so far are King Kohli and Kung Fu Pandya,” says floor manager Aman Kumar. Entrepreneur Abhishek Chhoker swears by the banter these drinks spark: “It’s fun to argue over which drink tastes better — because obviously, that means your team’s better too!”

Cricket, food and prizes? Count us in!

At Cafe Delhi Heights, the Full Toss Flavours IPL menu is turning match nights into full-blown events. Along with bites and beverages, they’re running a Predict & Win game — guess the winning team, player of the match, or highest wicket-taker and walk away with cool rewards. “If someone visits any outlet three times during the season, they join the CDH Powerplay Club and get special prizes on their third visit,” shares COO Ashish Singh.

IPL turns 18!

DutyFree is celebrating with drinks! At all their Delhi-NCR outlets, every drink at menu price gets you the next one for just ₹18. “We wanted to celebrate in a quirky way — and what better than to mark IPL’s 18th year with our own spin?” says Bobby, floor manager at DutyFree Dolche, adding, “It’s not just about watching the game. Cricket is about bringing friends together, and we’re happy to play a part in their enjoyment!”

No more FOMO with giant screenings

Missing stadium vibes? Monkey Bar in Vasant Kunj is recreating the thrill with IPL-themed jerseys for the staff and massive screens to catch every run, six, and last-over nail-biter. “I’ve been waiting for IPL to come to Delhi on April 13,” says Vanya Kaur, a law student, adding, “But last weekend at Monkey Bar felt like I was already there — watching the game on a large screen with a cheering crowd. The energy was electric!”

Last-over thrills and late-night deals

Binch Lounge in GK-1 is making the final overs count with Last Over Deals: 30% off drinks after 11pm and 20% off your bill if you correctly guess the match winner. “We never leave before the final over,” laughs Chandeep Khurana, a real estate professional, adding “That discount is totally worth the wait — and I’ve even made new friends bonding over our favourite players!”

