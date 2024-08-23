Janmashtami 2024: Go Go, meet Govinda! Head here to celebrate in Delhi-NCR

Janmashtami is round the corner and those in Delhi-NCR can't keep calm! Wondering why? Here's ample reason for you to believe why and how the festival is encouraging residents to welcome Krishna with joy. From cultural performances to melas, there's a lot that you can catch over the weekend until it's time to wish happy birthday to Krishna! A scene from the dance-drama, Krishna, which is being staged at Kamani Auditorium in Mandi House.

Here's a ready itinerary for you to make the most of the festival:

Krishna

This two-and-a-half-hour production will take the audiences through the mesmerising journey of Krishna’s life. From His childhood antics to His profound wisdom, the 48th edition of this dance drama captures the essence of the beloved deity, bringing talented artistes to portray Krishna’s romance with nature, his compassion, and his rise to the divine reverence to life through captivating dance performances. Talking about the production, Shobha Deepak Singh, vice chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, says, “We see Krishna’s life right from his birth, his love with Radha, to all the pertinent episodes of his life. It’s everything about Krishna’s life. We update it every year, don’t leave it as it is.”

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 23 to 26

Timing: 6.30pm (August 26; 3pm)

Rajouri Garden Mela 2024

From lipsmacking foods including regional delicacies to fun games and adventure rides such as the giant wheel, columbus and dragon train – there’s something for everyone at this mela! Ahead of Janmashtami, the visitors can also learn to fight the demons at the haunted house set-up here and one that claims to be not for the faint-hearted. For the little ones, there’s giant balloon and train rides for the much-needed fun.

Where: Dusib Ground, Rajouri Garden

On till: August 31

Timing: 6pm to 11pm

Lord Krishna Carnival 2024

A 600-feet AC tunnel aquarium is the highlight of this fair! This underwater fish tunnel with various species is sure to leave you spellbound. Not just that, there are also cultural shows, shopping stalls offering products at steal rates and adventure rides, too. But all this fun isn't just for the adults. There are also rides for children namely helicopter ride and dragon ride which will compel you to relive your childhood!

Where: DDA Ground, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi

On till: September 1

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Shree Krishan Janmashtami Mahotsav 2024

It's here that you can watch beautiful Krishna leelas depicting the God's birth, and other episodes such as His Makhan Chori, Putna Vadh, Kans Vadh and Raaslila. These tales will be narrated through handmade sculptures. One could also travel down the memory lane by experiencing the good ol’ adventure rides such as the giant wheel and super dragon train. To top it all, there’s also live boating available here. Need we say more to lure you to visit this one?

Where: CBD Ground, Vishwas Nagar Extension, Karkarduma

On till: August 26

Timing: 6pm onwards

