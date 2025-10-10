Karwa Chauth 2025 Special: Para sprinter Simran and Gajju’s celebration of love, dreams for India

And standing by her side, holding the chhanni to see the moon, will be her life partner, coach, mentor and biggest supporter, Indian Army Naik Gajender Singh. “Humari shaadi ko 8 saal ho chuke hain, lekin humare beech mein pyaar bas badha hi hai,” says 25-year-old Simran, who has been eagerly awaiting her KC gift this year.

Delhi’s para sprinter Simran Sharma’s impressive track record is intertwined with the strength of her love, off the track. Simran, who recently won a gold medal in the 100m and a silver in the 200m T12 (visually impaired) category at the World Para Athletics Championships in the Capital, is observing Karwa Chauth in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar today.

Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for us, hence we travelled to our home in Ghaziabad to be with our family. Mera har saal target rehta hai ki main kuchh gold loon aur Gajju ka kharcha kara doon (smiles)! - Simran Sharma, Paralympian

As a team, the couple’s several accolades include a bronze at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Of course, their love story is unlike any other. Gajender, 34, tells us, “Main 2015 mein Simran ko pehli baar mila. I saw her training and told her, ‘Tum professionally run kyun nahin karti?’” Simran chimes in, “From then on, we got closer and fell in love. Gajender mere har competition se pehle jitna nervous hota hai, utni main bhi nahin hoti. Aur meri wins ko itni khushi se celebrate karta hai, jo sirf ek best friend ko ho sakti hai.”

But does the husband-wife love dissipate tensions between this coach-student duo? “Main isko bahut dant lagata hoon ground pe, kyunki wahan yeh bas student hai,” says Gajender while his Arjuna awardee wife playfully counters: “Main saara badla ghar jaake poora wasool kar leti hoon! Ground pe mujhe pata hai ki practice ke teen ghante iske hote hain din mein baaki time toh mera hai na. Iski bhi koshish hoti hai ki mere se pyaar se kaam karaye…”

Love, laughter and dreams bind this couple together. “World Championships mein gold and silver jeetkar main bahut khush hoon, lekin India ke liye aur bahut medals jeetne hain,” muses Simran as her coach-husband adds, “Our goal is to be on the podium at the Asian Para Games 2026. We are going back to working hard soon after the Karwa Chauth festivities. But aaj ka din ek dusre ke liye hai.”