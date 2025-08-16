Krishna Janmashtami 2025 | 1,000-kg cake, flowers from Thailand to mark grand celebrations in Delhi-NCR today

A tonne of sweet devotion: 1,000-kg cake At ISKCON Dwarka, a 1,000-kg cake is set to win hearts and stir emotions of over 15 lakh devotees. “Janmashtami is a huge festival for us. This year, we are preparing a 1,000 kg cake to be cut on August 16 to mark Lord Krishna’s birthday! Throughout the day, several cakes will be cut at different times to make the celebrations sweeter and more exciting,” says Parama Niyanta Das. He adds, “We’ll also offer 1.8 lakh special bhogs. After the flower offerings, there will be phoolon ki Holi for everyone. With heavy rains recently, we’ve set up a waterproof pandal for 50,000 people to stay safe.” Temples across Delhi-NCR are lit-up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great fervour.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purpose only))

Peacock feather-themed decor, at Noida's ISKCON, will highlight the essence of Lord Krishna's life.

One look at the peacock-inspired décor is enough to fill hearts with positivity. “The peacock feather is one of Krishna’s most beloved symbols, alongside the flute and chakra. Through our decorations, we aim to bring the essence of Krishna to life for devotees,” says Buddhimanta Das, ISKCON Noida, Sector 33. He adds, “We’re expecting nearly 5 lakh devotees. Special moments of the festivities will include a charming Krishna jhula, cultural programmes, rock kirtans and dramas depicting his life.”

Orchids from Thailand & roses from Bengaluru and Pune

East of Kailash is turning into a floral spectacle. “This year, the temple will be filled with orchids from Thailand, roses from Bengaluru and Pune, and the sweetness of mogra,” says Vrajendra Nandan Das from ISKCON Temple, Delhi. “Shri Radha Parthasarathi will be adorned in clothes and jewellery made by Vrindavan artisans. The evening will sparkle with lights and scenes from Krishna’s life. We’ll offer 1,008 dishes, starting with mangala aarti at 4.30am and maha aarti at midnight,” he further adds.

51-kg cake, AI-designed invites

A glimpse of the festivities from ISKCON in Gurugram.

The celebrations in the millennium city will feature a 51-kg cake and a modern touch. “Our invitation cards were designed using AI, blending tradition with creativity,” says Rambhadra Das from ISKCON Temple, Sector 45, Gurugram. He informs that more than 1,200 volunteers are involved in kirtans, dramas and performances. “Janmashtami is about bringing every devotee together in joy, devotion and positivity. Midnight will feature maha kirtan, 1008 bhogs, maha aarti and abhishekam attended by over 2,500 devotees,” shares Rambhadra.

