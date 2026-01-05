Even if you’ve mastered your go-to coffee order and sworn loyalty to that one perfect spot that feels like home, trying new stops keeps your palate curious and your routine fresh. Not to mention, it gives you a little list of your own you can work through to get your motivation up again (because post-New Year lulls are REAL). Different beans, brewing styles and ambience doesn't seem like all that bad a deal then. And the sunny Lodhi Colony seems to be buzzing with this and more.

Lodhi Colony is IT for your coffee fix — Your 5-stop caffeine crawl (Photo: Majesty Coffee)