Lodhi Colony is IT for your coffee fix — Your 5-stop caffeine crawl
New year, new coffee order
Even if you’ve mastered your go-to coffee order and sworn loyalty to that one perfect spot that feels like home, trying new stops keeps your palate curious and your routine fresh. Not to mention, it gives you a little list of your own you can work through to get your motivation up again (because post-New Year lulls are REAL). Different beans, brewing styles and ambience doesn't seem like all that bad a deal then. And the sunny Lodhi Colony seems to be buzzing with this and more.
Your Lodhi Colony coffee crawl in a snapshot!
LoCol by Subko
Where: Shop number 6, New Khanna Market, Lodhi Colony
Sip sheet: Coco nolen gur flat white, Vietnamese flat white, Subko Baccha-Ccino, Sif on the rocks, The Vietnamese drip, Cascara lemonade, Cascara tonic, Subko flat, Subko lavender, Vietnamese matcha, Tender coconut matcha, Matcha strawbs & cream, Matcha cloud
Price for two: ₹1,500
Common Time
Where:2-3 Meharchand Market, Lodhi Road, Near Lodhi Colony
Sip sheet: Shaken brown butter iced latte, Toasted coconut mocha, Affagota, Apple matcha, Almost guiness, The big apple, Honey vanilla cold black, Cold black bumble, Earl grey flat white, Shaken salted caramel iced latte
Price for two: NA
Dumbo
Where: 90, Ground Floor, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Road, Near Lodhi Colony
Sip sheet: Blueberry matcha, Cold brew with condensed milk, Classic cold coffee (perfect pick for their delectable gourmet sandwiches)
Price for two: NA
Nun Kun by Greenr Cafe
Where: 65, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Road, Near Lodhi Colony
Sip sheet: South Indian bubbly, Strawberry pink latte, Iced Americano (their coffee selection is best enjoyed with their fresh-out-of-the-oven bakes — their pastry menu being a hot favourite)
Price for two: ₹1,200
Devan's
Where: 131, Khanna Market, Lodhi Colony
Sip sheet: Cafe Creme, Dry Cappuccino, Cafe Bombon/Cafe Bon Bon, Vietnamese coffee, Vanilla Cappuccino, Cafe de Olla, Cafe lemonade, Iced cafe moka, Coconut iced coffee, Coffee date
Price for two: ₹300
Which of these spots is most likely to be your new coffee haunt for the rest of winter?