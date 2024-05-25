Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi's first-time voters are all set to get inked!

As Delhiites gear up to participate in the Lok Sabha Elections, here are some youngsters who share how they are elated to get inked for the first-time ever! All set to be called aware citizens of India, here’s what’s fueling their fire to stand together for the nation's democracy. These first-time voters from Delhi are all set to race to the polling booths, to exercise their right, on May 25.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

‘I feel like a kingmaker!’

Raghav Gupta, a third-year student of BTech Electrical Engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU), says, “Voting for the first time makes me feel like a kingmaker! My one vote will have a say in what’s going to happen in our country’s government. I feel like Nana Patekar in Rajneeti (2010), because my behind-the-scenes work will help build a strong government. Even our college is a polling centre, so we have seen EVMs being installed and training conducted. Seeing all this in real life is super exciting for a first-time voter like me.”

‘Booked tickets to be back home to vote’

Sana Yasmin Khan, first-year BA LLB student and resident of Mayur Vihar, shares, “I’ve been waiting to vote since I was in class X! After my exams finished at the National Law Institute University in Bhopal, everyone stayed back to mingle with friends. But I booked the first plane ticket available, and rushed back home to Delhi because I am extremely keen to vote for the first time in my life. I was eligible to vote in the Legislative Assembly elections but couldn’t, so this time I’m really looking forward to it.”

‘I’ll party to celebrate fulfilling my duty’

Anirudh Sharma, final-year student of BTech Software Engineering at Delhi Technological University, says, “I’m a party person, but today I’ll party to celebrate fulfilling my duty as a constitutional citizen of India by casting my vote. I’ve seen all kinds of offers available at various party places for those who get inked; with discounts and freebies galore. And I’m totally going to opt for these as I hang out with my friends, but this time as a responsible citizen.”

‘Will cast my vote to feel accomplished'

Kanav Pahwa, second-year BTech (Engineering Physics) student at Delhi Technological University, says, “As an only child my parents have always thought of me as just a kid, and they’ve never taken my views seriously. But now that I’ll cast my vote, and it will count in forming our country’s new government, I feel I will not just contribute to the functioning of the largest democracy in the world but will also feel accomplished and acknowledged at home. Hopefully, my views will now be taken seriously when I join my parents at the adult table (laughs).”

‘Excited to cast my vote, see how process works’

Fiza Mehwish Rahman, final-year BA (Hons) Political Science student at Mata Sundri College for Women, says, “I’m a resident of Vasundhara Enclave, where the locals have a buddy system. First-time voters are taken to vote by a buddy. This time, someone will accompany me, and next time I’ll take along a first-time voter. I’m quite excited about casting my vote and seeing how the whole process works in the largest democracy in the world.”

‘Planning nail art to enhance my inked finger’

Diya Khatri, second-year student of BA (Hons) at Lady Shri Ram College, says, “I love nail art, and have plans to get my fingers done in such a way that art enhances my inked finger. I’ll get this done after I cast my vote, which will decide the future of our country. We already have the largest population in the world, making us the largest democracy... I’ll exhibit my voting right and flaunt my fashionista aesthetic.”

