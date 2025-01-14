Makar Sankranti: Dilruba or naazuk, which gajjak, rewri from Old Delhi is your pick this winter?

What’s winter without a sweet indulgence from Old Delhi. Be it the decadent dilruba or the flaky naazuk, there’s a gajjak for every taste bud when scouting the bylanes of dilli 6. And, it's honestly not even winter without an indulgence in these sweet, crunchy delicacies. Be it the decadent dilruba or the flaky naazuk, there’s a huge variety for gajjak lovers. We say, food shopping for Makar Sankranti can’t be more delicious! A gajjak trail in Chandni Chowk is a must when it's winter and the celebrations are on for Makar Sankranti.(Photos: Manoj Verma)

From the hit khajoor gajjak ( ₹800/kg) to the regular peanut gajjak ( ₹400/kg), a huge variety is available at Subedar and Sons, Shop 2171 in Kinari Bazar.(Photo: Manoj Verma)

Subedar and Sons in Kinari Bazaar is a haven for gajjak and rewri lovers. (Photo: Manoj Verma)

“Lohri se pehle sans lene ki fursat nahi hai. Most orders are coming in for Khajoor Gajjak. Every day we make and stock 50kg of this, and it gets sold out by the evening,” says Prem Chandra Gupta, from Subedar and Sons in Kinari Bazar.

Meet dilli’s haseen dillruba aka Dilruba Gajjak that’s dipped in ghee at the final stage of prep. Available at Shop No 2684, for ₹680/kg. (Photo: Manoj Verma)

Rewris with a fruity twist! Ever tried mango or orange rewri? Must try these at Baba Roopchand Gajjak Wale, Shop No 1223 for ₹280/kg. (Photo: Manoj Verma)

Several shoppers in Old Delhi visit during this time of the year to purchase delicacies for Lohri and Makar Sankranti while enjoying winter festivities with family and friends. (Photo: Manoj Verma)

Anudita Shukla, a fashion designer, says, “I often visit Chandni Chowk to source material for my creations. But in winters, I come with my family to savour these irresistible delicacies. My fav among these is kaju roll!”

Careful if trying Najuk Gajjak ( ₹680/kg)! It’s as delicate as its name. Made of gud, it has flavours of clove and cardamom and of course, dry fruits.(Photo: Manoj Verma)

At this 70-year-old shop, the Gud ki Malai Gajjak ( ₹680/kg) is in much demand. Their most expensive dish is Dryfruits Gajjak at ₹1,600/kg!(Photo: Manoj Verma)

Gud til ki gajjak is in demand for being less sweet and highly crunchy. Available at Lala Ram Kishen Das & Sons, Shop No 3657, for ₹280/kg. (Photo: Manoj Verma)

