Makar Sankranti: Dilruba or naazuk, which gajjak, rewri from Old Delhi is your pick this winter?
ByAlina Azfar
Jan 14, 2025 12:59 PM IST
Old Delhi offers a variety of sweet indulgences in winter. From dilruba and naazuk gajjak to mango rewri, there's a lot on the platter.
What’s winter without a sweet indulgence from Old Delhi. Be it the decadent dilruba or the flaky naazuk, there’s a gajjak for every taste bud when scouting the bylanes of dilli 6. And, it's honestly not even winter without an indulgence in these sweet, crunchy delicacies. Be it the decadent dilruba or the flaky naazuk, there’s a huge variety for gajjak lovers. We say, food shopping for Makar Sankranti can’t be more delicious!
“Lohri se pehle sans lene ki fursat nahi hai. Most orders are coming in for Khajoor Gajjak. Every day we make and stock 50kg of this, and it gets sold out by the evening,” says Prem Chandra Gupta, from Subedar and Sons in Kinari Bazar.
Anudita Shukla, a fashion designer, says, “I often visit Chandni Chowk to source material for my creations. But in winters, I come with my family to savour these irresistible delicacies. My fav among these is kaju roll!”