Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Mirabai Chanu: I'm back! My family cheering from the stands gave me power

ByKaran Sethi
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 10:56 am IST

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, on August 25, and marked her return to the competitions in style. 

It was a comeback for the ages as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched gold on Monday at the ongoing 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. Hauling a total of 193kg (84kg in snatch, 109kg in clean and jerk), the weightlifter broke the Commonwealth record in all three categories, with a quiet proclamation: “I’m back.”

2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad recently witnessed the return of the force that's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as she clinched gold medal in the women's 48kg category.(Photo: PT1)
Her golden comeback has come after months of uncertainty and frustration, following an injury that kept her out of the ring ever since she made news at Paris Olympics 2024. Back to her dominating best, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist says, “There was a lot of pressure to perform, especially after my injury (post the 2024 Paris Olympics) and the added challenge of moving from the 49kg to the 48kg category. I found myself asking, ‘Can I really do this?’” the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist admits and continues, “My entire family came especially to back me in the arena. Seeing them cheering from the stands gave me the power that I needed to make it through.”

But this feat — her first competition since she stood fourth in the Paris Olympics — wasn’t without its uncertainties and frustrations. Reflecting on how she bounced back, the 31-year-old shares, “A huge part of my recovery was due to Vijay (Sharma, coach) sir. It was hard to not achieve the desired result in Paris. But, we focused on what we could control which was training, improving on strength and staying positive. Now, more than joy, this gold medal has given me the satisfaction that I am where I want to be.”

Brimming with excitement, the Manipur-born athlete who has been an inspiration for countless young sportspersons, shares pearls of wisdom “There are days when you feel like giving up, but that’s when you need to look deep within your self and find strength. Just don’t lose hope and never give up,” says Mirabai as she signs off.

