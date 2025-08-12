Damp weather needs crunchy fries: The crispiest hotspots to swing by today across Delhi NCR
OD-ing on French fries doesn't necessarily need an excuse. If you agree, we have some of the best spots up our sleeve
What makes a damp Tuesday slightly more bearable?
The thought of digging into a crispy cut basket of fries as soon as you're out of work! While tossing a bag of frozen French fries into the oven may seem like the nifty way of getting over that early week slump we're all feeling, sometimes the only fix to everyday lulls is the experience of a bougie bite worth every penny. These then, as per a list curated by Paperboard Mag, the top hotspots in Delhi serving up fries that are way more than just that.
Ophelia
Where: Chanakyapuri
Menu munchies: Truffle fries
Price for two: ₹3,500
Keya
Where: Vasant Kunj
Menu munchies: Potato wafers with classic yoghurt dip
Price for two: ₹3,000
Tres
Where: Lodhi Colony
Menu munchies: Homemade double cooked chips
Price for two: ₹3,500
Aku's - The Burger Co.
Where: Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, Udyog Vihar (Gurgaon), DLF Cyber City (Gurgaon)
Menu munchies: Salt and parsley fries, house-made paprika powder fries, truffle parmesan and parsley fries
Price for two: ₹600
Louis Burger
Where: Online
Menu munchies: Truffle fries, animl style fries, cheesy fries, peri peri fries, the OG fries
Price for two: ₹600
The Grammar Room
Where: Mehrauli
Menu munchies: TGR truffle fries, chips & dips
Price for two: ₹2,400
Swan
Where: Mehrauli
Menu munchies: Potato truffladas
Price for two: ₹2,500
Cafe Tesu
Where: Essex Farms
Menu munchies: Truffle fries
Price for two: ₹1,400
Cafe Dori
Where: Chhatarpur, Vasant Vihar, Sector 59 (Gurgaon)
Menu munchies: Salted plain fries, chilli & lime fries, garlic & parmesan fries, cajun fries, truffle & parmesan fries
Price for two: ₹2,000
What's your favourite spot for fries in the city?