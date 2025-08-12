Damp weather needs crunchy fries: The crispiest hotspots to swing by today across Delhi NCR

What makes a damp Tuesday slightly more bearable? Damp skies got you craving crunchy fries? Top Delhi NCR hotspots to get your binge on, bougie style(Photo: RECIPE30)

The thought of digging into a crispy cut basket of fries as soon as you're out of work! While tossing a bag of frozen French fries into the oven may seem like the nifty way of getting over that early week slump we're all feeling, sometimes the only fix to everyday lulls is the experience of a bougie bite worth every penny. These then, as per a list curated by Paperboard Mag, the top hotspots in Delhi serving up fries that are way more than just that.

Ophelia

Where: Chanakyapuri

Menu munchies: Truffle fries

Price for two: ₹3,500

Keya

Where: Vasant Kunj

Menu munchies: Potato wafers with classic yoghurt dip

Price for two: ₹3,000

Tres

Where: Lodhi Colony

Menu munchies: Homemade double cooked chips

Price for two: ₹3,500

Aku's - The Burger Co.

Where: Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, Udyog Vihar (Gurgaon), DLF Cyber City (Gurgaon)

Menu munchies: Salt and parsley fries, house-made paprika powder fries, truffle parmesan and parsley fries

Price for two: ₹600

Louis Burger

Where: Online

Menu munchies: Truffle fries, animl style fries, cheesy fries, peri peri fries, the OG fries

Price for two: ₹600

The Grammar Room

Where: Mehrauli

Menu munchies: TGR truffle fries, chips & dips

Price for two: ₹2,400

Swan

Where: Mehrauli

Menu munchies: Potato truffladas

Price for two: ₹2,500

Cafe Tesu

Where: Essex Farms

Menu munchies: Truffle fries

Price for two: ₹1,400

Cafe Dori

Where: Chhatarpur, Vasant Vihar, Sector 59 (Gurgaon)

Menu munchies: Salted plain fries, chilli & lime fries, garlic & parmesan fries, cajun fries, truffle & parmesan fries

Price for two: ₹2,000

What's your favourite spot for fries in the city?