Operation Sindoor | DGMO statements rule T-shirts praising Indian Armed Forces, netizens salute their brave spirit

The entire nation is united in support of the Indian Armed Forces, who valiantly defended the country's honour at the borders during the recent India-Pakistan cross-border conflict. Operation Sindoor, carried out to avenge the loss of lives lost in the Pulwama attack, has sparked national pride. But even after the ceasefire, the social media has been flooded with tributes as Indians express their gratitude towards our Armed Forces who are the true depiction of courage in times like these. A glimpse of the press briefing of Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) where Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda addressed the media. (Photo: X)

As a mark of support and to pay tribute to the spirit of our soldiers, many e-shoppers are rushing to buy T-shirts themed and designed on Operation Sindoor – especially those with one-liners that were gathered from the recent press briefings by Director General Military Operations (DGMO).

Wearing pride on your chest!

One of the T-shirt designs that have gone viral on social media soon after it was launched by an e-commerce platform.(Photo: X)

In a way to honour and pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, a merchandise company has designed T-shirts featuring the now-famous quote: “Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags” by Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director General Air Operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF). As soon as a picture of this was uploaded on social media, the design went viral on the internet.

Soon, the online platform behind this design – KadakMerch – launched a separate collection themed on Operation Sindoor that features three different T-shirt designs, including this one. “Ever since we have gone live, the collection has received an overwhelming response,” shares Adi Arora, CEO of the brand, adding: “We launched the collection at 11am on May 12 (Monday), and within two to three we'd sold over 400 units pan India.”

Arora adds that the T-shirt featuring the Air Marshal's quote made up for most of those sales. “It was an idea that went viral on the internet and content creator/podcaster Kushal Mehra brought it to our attention on X. We immediately worked on it,” he says, delving into the inspiration behind the idea.

Within hours of the DGMO press briefing on Monday, May 12, this T-shirt design was spotted available for sale on the same online portal.

Further speaking about the reaction of buyers, he informs: “The tremendous response we've received so far tells us that the entire nation is rallying for our Armed Forces and are full of gratitude for their service and sacrifices. We have, therefore, decided that all profits from the sale of this specific collection will be donated to an organisation or charity working for the Pulwama attack victims, or one that supports the welfare of Indian soldiers.”

