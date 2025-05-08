Operation Sindoor | Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav: Naariyon ke sindoor ka badla Hindustan ki fauj ne liya hai!

India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, has lauded Operation Sindoor as a decisive act of justice for the families of innocents killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, “Hindustan ki naariyon ka sindoor joh un (terrorists) ne ujada tha – jo humari naariyon ka prateek aur shaurya hai – uss sindoor ka badla Hindustan ki fauj ne liya hai, unke ghar mein ghus ke. Operation Sindoor ke tehet Pakistan ke ghuspatiyon ko jhannum pahaunchaya hai (Terrorists have been served right). Deshhat unke terrorist groups and Pakistan ki fauj mein bhi fel gayi hai,” he says. Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav is a Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee.(Photo: X)

Yadav is the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, and stands firm in his belief that the nation is prepared for any retaliatory strikes. With unwavering confidence, he states: “Our entire Army, Air Force, Navy and all Indian citizens stand united, and we are ready to give a befitting reply to any reaction from the other side. Our Humari fauj saksham hai, har cheez ka muqabla karne ke liye.”

Contrary to any misleading reports, Yadav says that the safety of civilians remains paramount in every military operation and the same was the case in Operation Sindoor. “Humein sirf terrorist ko khatm karna hai, civilians ko nahi. That is why it can take time to prepare for such operations… Poori reiki ki jaati hai taki bilkul koi bhi civilians ko koi nuksaan na ho, koi bhi civilian ki jaan na jaaye. Suraksha ka poora dhyaan rakhkar planning ki jati hai,” he adds.

The Kargil War veteran also emphasises upon the crucial role that civilians play in the face of such military operations. He opines: “As civilians, yeh waqt saath milkar ek doosre ka support karne ki hai. I urge all citizens to sincerely take part in mock drills, and follow all instructions by the government. Koi negativity na felayein, panic karne ki bilkul bhi zarurat nahi... Bas positivity se ek doosre ka saath dein, aur ek doosre ko apni suraksha karne mein saksham karein.”

