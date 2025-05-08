Menu Explore
Operation Sindoor|Wing Commander Praful Bakshi: India wants to remove terrorism; shake up Pak's terrorist organisation

ByKaran Sethi
May 08, 2025 11:09 AM IST

Wing Commander Praful Bakshi – retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Officer and a 1971 war veteran – speaks on India's Operation Sindoor and its objective. 

Following Operation Sindoor, executed in the wee hours of Wednesday, retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Officer and defence expert Wing Commander Praful Bakshi says India's objective has always been to root out "terror and terrorist activities".

Wing Commander Praful Bakshi is a 1971 war veteran.(Photo: X)
Wing Commander Praful Bakshi is a 1971 war veteran.(Photo: X)

Speaking about the strikes, Bakshi tells us what a successful mission entails. "The success of an operation depends upon meeting the objective in the most efficient manner; our objective was to shake up their (Pakistan's) terrorist organisation," he says, adding, cannot finish it off in one strike, but you have to get the ball rolling."

Detailing the expanse of the agenda, he notes, “We have to be very careful as to what we want and our aim has to be clear. Our aim is not Pakistan bashing – take Lahore, take Rawalpindi or take Karachi. We do not want to do that.” The former fighter pilot goes on to observe, "India wants to remove terrorism and that's what we are doing. However, if Pakistan insists on fighting then we give them a nice reply, along with some compliments."

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Operation Sindoor|Wing Commander Praful Bakshi: India wants to remove terrorism; shake up Pak's terrorist organisation
