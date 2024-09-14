Paralympics 2024: DU’s Navdeep Singh on Kohli-like gold medal win in Paris, 'Long wait led to my now-viral celebration"

Navdeep Singh who won India’s first gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw (F41 Category) has gone viral for his ways, and how. On who he wanted to speak to first after this win, he says, “When I got the medal, I just wanted to speak to my mother, I had one a medal for the nation and that was enough… baaki bataana dikhaana kisi ko nahi tha, sabko pata chal hi jaata hai.” Singh on his now-viral celebration says, "You could say it was anger or, the long long wait which led to it."

Singh studied at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College, and says, “The college really supported me and respected me as a player, but maine uss life se zyada samay meri iss zindagi mein zyada vyatit kiya hai... I have given the most time of my life to this sport and hence why I am here.”

Further talking about his now-viral video where he is seen celebrating after the throw, like true-blue delhi boy or Virat Kohli-style, he says, “I had been preparing for very long, and the last olympics I had gotten the fourth position as well, so you could say it was anger or the long long wait, which led to my winning moment going viral on Social Media.”

