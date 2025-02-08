Pause and reflect: Jewellery, canvases designed to seek the stillness within
Artist Aman Poddar's second solo show in Delhi displays 20 pieces of gold jewellery and 9 watercolour paintings. Read to know how Nature inspires his work.
Like a monk absorbed in creating mandala — using a meditative process that entails full focus — is artist Aman Poddar. Bent over his workstation, he lays his hands on hard metal and moulds it into artistic pieces of jewellery. Using gold and gold alloys, he creates intricate designs that are now exhibited alongside watercolour paintings at his second solo show, titled Dve.
The name of the exhibition means “two” in Sanskrit. It explores how Poddar creates a commentary on the fast pace of modern life. “I’ve been practising yoga and meditation for years, and it has helped me reach where I am today in my artistic journey,” says the artist, who pursued higher education in psychology before finding his calling in art. “The kind of approach that has helped me tremendously is slowing down and being more present,” he adds.
“My journey with jewellery started about five-six years ago,” shares Poddar. Some of his drawings were also part of his first solo show, in 2021.
“The new exhibition has my watercolour series with all canvases, titled Please Sit Still,” he says, explaining how he has “meticulously handcrafted each work” to urge the viewer to seek the calm amid chaos. “I spent around 200 hours to create a single piece of jewellery that’s just three centimetres. But then I dedicated similar time to a single painting. Being absorbed in the simplest of things is something I hope people might be inspired to do,” he concludes.
Catch It Live
What: Dve
Where: The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Links
When: February 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)