Proposal for new two-tier DUSU elections: Students share memes, jokes on social media; say ‘RIP DUSU elections’

Even as the biggies of Delhi University (DU) deliberate over the fate of the Delhi University Students Union elections (DUSU elections), students are equal parts outraged and bamboozled over the new set up. As the varsity proposes a new system of selecting the DUSU office-bearers, students turn into meme-churning machines on Instagram (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (For representational purposes only))

As per the proposal to revamp the elections, suggested by a high-level panel of DU executives on Thursday, the centralised voting system for electing the DUSU will be replaced. While earlier, the student union was decided by voting cast by the student body of DU, the new system is introducing a two-tier structure of choosing student representatives, marking a historic shift.

What is the proposed new system?

Under the proposed model, classes will choose their CR (class representatives). These chosen reps will in turn elect leaders from their college, forming the college union. These students would then vote to elect the four-member Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) panel, which comprises DUSU president, DUSU vice president, DUSU secretary and DUSU joint secretary.

Basically, this will completely eliminate the direct of DUSU office-bearers, replacing it with a hierarchical, internal selection process. Several student bodies, political groups, and individuals have been protesting about it. And others? Well, they've been sharing deadpan humour on Instagram in the face of this massive historic shift.

RIP DUSU, joke students

While deliberations continue, students of DU colleges were quick to do what they do best - make memes and laugh off this “crisis”.

Some jokes how now, at least the class CRs will be helpful for something, writing, “ab cr vaghera kaam toh ayenge kisi”.

Others also quipped how now, being a class representative, an extra job that mainly comprises communicating between the teachers and the students of that class, will now be the most coveted post in a college. An Instagram user wrote, “student activist or neta ab apni CV mein CR-CR likhenge lol”.

Some students also took digs at the ABVP and NSUI activists who, before now, would be prominent figures, walking around campus with much swagger. “ABVP NSUI goons now reduced to crying face emojis oh no,” quipped a commenter on an Instagram post.

Memes aside, the proposal does mark a huge systemic change in the infrastructure of the DU student body. What do you think about the revamp? Is the proposed two-tier structure of electing the DUSU a more systematic way of conducting free and fair elections, or is it a collapse of democracy at the very grassroots level?

