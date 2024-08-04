Remembering the valour of Indian Air Force heroes

In a heartfelt event organized by the Young Ficci Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Chairperson, Dr. Payal Kanodia and Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul, the valour and sacrifice of our Indian Air Force heroes were celebrated to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The stellar event held at TER Hall, The Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi and chaired by Dr. Tania Nijhawan, featured inspiring conversations with two distinguished speakers who partook in Kargil War: Archana Kapoor (Retd. Sqn Ldr) and Air Veteran Group Captain Nitin Welde. Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) and Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul honour the valour and sacrifice of Indian Air Force heroes to commemorate 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The event commenced with a welcome note by Pankhuri Mukim Nandy, who extended a warm welcome to all the esteemed guests and members of YFLO. She highlighted the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a celebration of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, which played a pivotal role in securing India’s victory in the Kargil War.

The commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas was not just a remembrance but a celebration of the extraordinary feats of India’s brave men and women in uniform.