Republic Day 2025: Ambassadors to India extend their heartfelt wishes

As the nation celebrates Republic Day today, we speak to some ambassadors to India, who extend their heartfelt messages and highlight the mutual respect between their countries and ours. Ambassadors to India extend their heartfelt messages and highlight the mutual respect between their countries and ours

From celebrating India’s vibrant culture and democratic values to emphasising growing strategic partnerships, here’s what these dignitaries had to say.

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India

"We celebrate a special concurrence on January 26 — it is both Australia Day and India’s Republic Day. Today, we think about the great success modern India is achieving. It has become one of Australia’s most consequential partners; we think of Australia’s one million-strong Indian diaspora, the human bridge between our nations — the lifeblood of our dosti. I wish India and Indians across the globe, especially those who call Australia home, a wonderful celebration on this special day."

Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India & Bhutan

“Serving as Ambassador to India is truly an honour. Ever since my first posting to Delhi in the 2000s, I’ve been enthusiastic about exploring this vast country and I never tire of presenting it to visiting German delegations in its many, many facets. There is so much that makes India remarkable; but one thing that really stands out is its lively debate culture — the many argumentative Indians, if you will. It is the Indian Constitution that enshrines this freedom of opinion and belief. Globally, fundamental rights and democracy are under threat and celebrating Republic Day and the principles of the Constitution becomes more important. I wish all Indians a very happy Republic Day!”

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India

“India is the most amazing country I’ve had the privilege to work in. Arriving during the world’s biggest democratic election was an incredible introduction to the scale and energy of India, the rising superpower of this century. My husband [Sean Reynolds] and I have been so grateful for the warmth and friendship of the people we’ve met in our first year here. As two democracies, our connections run deep. I am committed to realising the shared ambition for an even stronger partnership and I wish the wonderful people of India a very happy Republic Day.”

Antonio Bartoli, ambassador of Italy to India

“The strategic partnership between Italy and India is bound to grow ever closer. Our nations are heir to millennia-old civilisations; we share converging interests, common values, challenges and structural similarities. All of this will spur a stronger collaboration across trade and investments, innovation, defence and security as well as university, culture, tourism, and people-to-people contacts. On India’s Republic Day, we extend the sincerest best wishes to our Indian friends and to the whole country.”

Reuven Azar, ambassador of Israel to India

“Namaste, India! On Republic Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the government and the people. I’m privileged to serve as Israel’s Ambassador. Like Israel, India is rich in history and culture. It has given to the world spiritual values, which are a substantial element of what humanity is today. Both nations persevered and overcame challenges on their identities, which foreign empires attempted to erase. Like in ancient times, values of tolerance, diversity and the constant search for peace continue to be part of India’s admirable character. The bond between India and Israel is unique; we are vibrant democracies sharing common values and interests, challenges and opportunities.”

Kevin Kelly, ambassador of Ireland to India

“Congratulations to the Indian Republic on its 76th anniversary! Ireland has been with you from the beginning, as you have with us since the early days of our struggle for freedom. Since my arrival to New Delhi in September 2023, I have been amazed to discover the rich connections between India and Ireland. Our cultures and trajectories have much in common for two countries located so far apart. In 2024, Ireland marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with India and the 60th anniversary of our oldest embassy in Asia in New Delhi. In October, we also inaugurated the first Irish-Indian pandal at in Kolkata, featuring both Goddess Durga and the Celtic Goddess Danu. It is the honour of my lifetime to be in a position to see this relationship grow as our countries continue on our paths to progress.”

Pattarat Hongtong, ambassador of Thailand to India

“In India, every corner tells a story. My connection with India is formed through the vibrant culture and warm hospitality I received. What I cherish is the way different cultures, languages and traditions co-exist beautifully. India’s history, the wisdom in its traditions, the resilience of its people and unwavering spirit inspire a deep sense of patriotism and a collective belief in a brighter future.”

Jan Thesleff, ambassador of Sweden to India

“My time in India so far has been nothing short of extraordinary, elevated by vibrant traditions. The country’s rich culture — a mix of festivals, music, and art — is astonishing. Witnessing Diwali celebrations with its lights and sense of togetherness, as well as experiencing Holi’s multitude of colours, have been some of the most memorable highlights of my stay. This with India’s innovative and free spirit constitutes a unique blend that is truly inspiring.”