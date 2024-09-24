Shubhra Chaturvedi's latest Delhi show, ‘Khud Se Roohbarooh’ confronts conflicts on canvas

Art is often a reflection of the soul, painting an introspective journey of the artist confronting their inner world while navigating the socio-political turbulence of contemporary times. It is with this thought that artist Shubhra Chaturvedi brings forth her latest exhibition, Khud Se Roohbarooh, which literally means soul to soul with oneself. Chaturvedi's "Khud Se Roohbarooh" explores inner and societal conflict reflecting her personal and political journey.

Artworks (left) Gaza Patti and (right) Sau gram Zindagi are among the works on display.

The works on display explore themes of conflict — both internal and external. Chaturvedi delves into this enquiry with a variety of materials and mediums like oil, acrylic, mixed media on canvas and paper pulp on paper, with her work being in a continuous state of exploration and discovery. Two striking installations add a fresh dimension to her body of work, marking her evolution since her last solo exhibition, Manahsthithi, in 2015. It is a visual articulation of the societal fractures that have stirred her consciousness. The resulting pieces are socially aware, emotionally raw and intellectually stimulating, they tackle issues that resonate on micro and macro levels.

My work acknowledges the pain, yet it also celebrates the beauty and gratitude I find in life. —Shubhra Chaturvedi, Artist

“This collection is a reflection on my life, my environment, my principles, and my politics,” Chaturvedi explains. “It is as much a dialogue with myself as it is with the world. My work acknowledges the pain, yet it also celebrates the beauty and gratitude I find in life.”

The artist explores mediums like oil, acrylic, mixed media and paper pulp.

Curated by Georgina Maddox, the exhibition showcases artworks spanning from 2018 to the present, reflecting the profound personal and collective experiences that have shaped the artist’s creative process. One of the standout pieces includes paper-pulp bowls, symbolising the human journey. By camouflaging objects within the bowls, Chaturvedi creates a rich metaphor for the material and spiritual contents of life.

Catch It Live

What: Khud Se Roohbarooh

Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

On till: September 22 to 26

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line

