Singer Prabh Gill brings Punjabi tadka to Delhi University's Vivekananda College fest

Singer Prabh Gill took the stage on the final day of Pallavi’25 – the annual cultural fest of Delhi University’s Vivekananda College – and what followed was a full-blown Punjabi party on campus! As Gill belted out hits like Love You Oye, Mere Kol, and Teriyaan Deedaan, the crowd didn’t just sway or clap but sang along and broke into gidda and bhangra to match the vibe. The energy was so infectious that it turned the college’s campus in Vivek Vihar into a concert arena where the young experienced a musical extravaganza under the afternoon sun. Glimpses of how the students had a blast while enjoying singer Prabh Gill's stage act amid a vibrant decor themed on the concept of Colours of India.(Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Love You Oye!

To thunderous cheers and applause, Prabh Gill introduced one of his popular songs, Love You Oye. Before launching himself into the performance, he enthusiastically exclaimed, “Love You Oye!”—prompting the entire crowd to echo the phrase in unison. Gunjan, a first-year student of the college, said: “To shout it back at Prabh along with so many students was such a wholesome moment. And the fact that he initiated it made it even more special. It elevated the energy of the night and immersed us even deeper into the magic of the evening.”

Colours Pop, Beats Drop

This year’s fest was themed on Colours of India, and the same reflected in everything from the decor to the food. It's not just that the decorations that were vibrant, but even the students chose to dress up in bright hues to make it a memorable visual. “Punjabi music is so full of life and is so colourful,” says Chetna Bhatt, a final-year student of Maitreyi College, adding, “My friends and I each wore a different colour just to match the vibe of the concert, and Prabh’s songs only added to that vibrancy and energy.”

Young Dreams

Deepika Singh, a young Delhiite, opened the concert for Prabh Gill's gig.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

For 18-year-old aspiring singer Deepika Singh, from Najafgarh, it was a dream come true to open for Prabh Gill. The XII grade student, who is passionate for music, shared how everyone cheered her on when she got a chance to take the stage before Gill: “Opening for such a renowned artist felt surreal. I aspire to be a professional musician myself, so this experience was extremely invaluable! Feeling the audience connect with me, and that too this early in my career, is an emotion like no other.”

