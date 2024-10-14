The Taste of Time: Have you booked a seat for this unique dining experience yet?

A dining experience that goes beyond just taste, where you can savour delectable delicacies while travelling through time with India’s rich history and culture, is the hottest gastronomical event coming up in the Capital, with tickets selling out fast. Vir Sanghvi and Vikas Khanna

With storytelling, music, and theatre, The Taste of Time celebrates Hindustan Times’ centennial milestone. Curated by renowned food critic and columnist Vir Sanghvi, the event will blend Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s culinary craftsmanship with India’s awe-inspiring historical moments, for an immersive experience like no other.

What’s in store for you at this unique experience is four unique chapters — from India’s independence, cricket triumphs, Indian cinema, and space exploration, all served up with a side of mind-blowing food.

Do you consider yourself a foodie? Then don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experiential dining phenomenon!

The event will be held at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery on October 24 and 25 from 7:30pm onwards.

Visit: www.events.htmedia.in/thetasteoftime. Grab your tickets now as they’re selling fast!