This newest chill spot at Delhi University is also cleaning the air

Delhi University has a new addition to its campus brag list, India’s first carbon garden, a green space designed to tackle air pollution while doubling up as a living classroom. The Carbon Garden is located at the Botany Department in North Campus.

Located at the Botany Department in North Campus, the garden has turned a small patch into a biodiversity zone. Led by professor Dinabandhu Saahoo with students, the initiative aims to address Delhi’s pollution crisis while bringing students closer to the science of clean air.

“Delhi being labelled a gas chamber every year is disheartening. Delhi University is such an important part of the city so having a space like, where young people can engage with environmental science first-hand, not only contributes to tackling pollution but also inspires students to be more proactive,” says Saahoo.

Spread across around 2,000 sq ft, the garden houses nearly 50 plant species along with algae, fungi and bryophytes. An algae pond and microbe-rich soil and tree bark help absorb harmful compounds, aiding air purification. “The purpose of the Carbon Garden is threefold. One, it functions as a mini biodiversity park.

It contains around 50 plant species and includes all sorts of life forms — algae, fungi, bryophytes and more. There is even an algae pond. Many of these plants absorb volatile compounds from the air. Research also shows that it is not only the leaves but even the bark of trees that play a major role. Tree bark hosts billions of microbes — in fact, one square metre of bark can harbour nearly six trillion microbes. These microbes absorb harmful compounds such as methane, carbon monoxide and other volatile substances, helping purify the air. Similarly, the soil is full of microbes that aid in different kinds of carbon fixation,” Dinabandhu explained.

The space has quickly become a campus hangout. “It’s our new chill spot between classes. It feels good knowing it serves a purpose,” says Riya Mehta, a Miranda House student.

“It makes you feel proud to see something proactive happening on campus,” adds Aman Khanna from Kirori Mal College.

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