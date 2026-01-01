Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Jan 3-Jan 4): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for January 3 and 4!

    Published on: Jan 01, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    From late veteran Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis and Rakesh Badi's Love Online to winter special brunches and handicrafts bazaars, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 3) and Sunday (January 4).
    From late veteran Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis and Rakesh Badi's Love Online to winter special brunches and handicrafts bazaars, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 3) and Sunday (January 4).

    Time: All day

    Ikkis

    Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia

    The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

    Cast: Tom Kenny, Mark Hamill, Ice Spice, Regina Hall, George Lopez

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    Winter Special

    Where: Cafe Lota, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan

    Time: 8am to 9.30pm

    Sunday

    New Year Special Brunch

    Where: Habitat Hub, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 11am to 3pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Love Online

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 4pm & 6.30pm

    Dastkaari Haat

    Where: Dilli Haat INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg

    Time: 11am to 8pm

    Sunday

    Silly Papa ft. Angad Ranyal

    Where: Comedy County, Sector 104, Noida

    Time: 6pm

    Bol: The Voices That Stirred Silence

    Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Mayur Vihar Phase-I

    Time: 6.30pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Delhi Shabdotsav 2026

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, India Gate

    Time: 1pm to Midnight

    Sunday

    Bollywood Groove ft. Palak Oberoi

    Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    POWER HOUR

    Saturday

    Rifle Shooting: Load Aim Shoot

    Where: TriggerLine Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri

    Time: 9am to 8pm

    Sunday

    Dwarka Runway Marathon 2026

    Where: Near Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

    Time: 5.30am

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

