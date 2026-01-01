Weekend Planner (Jan 3-Jan 4): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Cast: Tom Kenny, Mark Hamill, Ice Spice, Regina Hall, George Lopez
BITE STOP
Saturday
Winter Special
Where: Cafe Lota, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan
Time: 8am to 9.30pm
Sunday
New Year Special Brunch
Where: Habitat Hub, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 11am to 3pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Love Online
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 4pm & 6.30pm
Dastkaari Haat
Where: Dilli Haat INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg
Time: 11am to 8pm
Sunday
Silly Papa ft. Angad Ranyal
Where: Comedy County, Sector 104, Noida
Time: 6pm
Bol: The Voices That Stirred Silence
Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Mayur Vihar Phase-I
Time: 6.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Delhi Shabdotsav 2026
Where: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, India Gate
Time: 1pm to Midnight
Sunday
Bollywood Groove ft. Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida
Time: 9pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday
Rifle Shooting: Load Aim Shoot
Where: TriggerLine Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri
Time: 9am to 8pm
Sunday
Dwarka Runway Marathon 2026
Where: Near Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
Time: 5.30am