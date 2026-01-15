Weekend Planner (January 17-18): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh
Rahu Ketu
Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
Winter Soirée
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, CyberHub, Gurugram
Time: 11am to Midnight
Winter Afternoon Tea
Where: Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, Aerocity
Time: 3pm to 6pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday-Sunday
International Kite Festival
Where: Birsa Munda Chowk, Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan
Time: 11am
Things I Know to be True
Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
Time: 7pm
India International Dance & Music Festival
Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan
Time: 4pm
Sunday
Sufi Basant ft Harshit
Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, Westend Marg, Saiyad-ul-Ajaib
Time: 4pm
Murder in Shimla School
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony
Time: 4pm & 6.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Suark Live — EDM Fusion
Where: Room XO, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Yatra — Qawwali Ki Shaam ft Aanchal
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi
Time: 8pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
Checkmate Chill — SRCA Blitz Open 2026
Where: Binge Central, Block B, Sector 62, Noida
Time: 5pm
