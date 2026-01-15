Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (January 17-18): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for January 17 and 18!

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:46 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    From Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to Aanchal Shrivastava's soulful Sufi melodies and the International Kite Festival, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 17) and Sunday (January 18).
    From Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to Aanchal Shrivastava's soulful Sufi melodies and the International Kite Festival, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan your Saturday (January 17) and Sunday (January 18).

    Time: All day

    Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

    Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh

    Rahu Ketu


    Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Winter Soirée

    Where: Bira 91 Taproom, CyberHub, Gurugram

    Time: 11am to Midnight

    Winter Afternoon Tea

    Where: Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, Aerocity

    Time: 3pm to 6pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday-Sunday

    International Kite Festival

    Where: Birsa Munda Chowk, Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan

    Time: 11am

    Things I Know to be True

    Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

    Time: 7pm

    India International Dance & Music Festival

    Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan

    Time: 4pm

    Sunday

    Sufi Basant ft Harshit

    Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, Westend Marg, Saiyad-ul-Ajaib

    Time: 4pm

    Murder in Shimla School

    Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony

    Time: 4pm & 6.30pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Suark Live — EDM Fusion

    Where: Room XO, Sector 65, Gurugram

    Time: 10pm

    Yatra — Qawwali Ki Shaam ft Aanchal

    Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi

    Time: 8pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Checkmate Chill — SRCA Blitz Open 2026

    Where: Binge Central, Block B, Sector 62, Noida

    Time: 5pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    © 2026 HindustanTimes