Weekend Planner (March 22-23): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Discover the best films, food fests, fitness, and cultural events in Delhi-NCR with HT City's Weekend Planner.

A scene from Snow White.

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Snow White

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap

BITE STOP

Horn OK Please festival is back for all foodies in the city!

Saturday

Horn OK Please Food Festival

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

Time: Noon to 10pm

Sunday

Keraleeyam — A Culinary Tribute to Kerala’s Heritage

Where: Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi, Chanakyapuri

Time: 12.30pm to 3pm

PLAY DATE

Film buffs can catch some interesting screenings at the Habitat International Film Festival.

Saturday

Habitat International Film Festival

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 11am to 9pm

Jaya: The victory – A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 3.30pm and 6.30pm

Soot Sangam Handloom Expo

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

Time: 11am to 8pm

Sunday

Adirang Mahotsav: National Tribal Festival of Theatre, Music, Dance & Craft

Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 3pm to 9pm

GROOVE IT

Singer Rupinder Handa will perform live on Saturday.

Saturday

Rupinder Handa Live

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III

Time: 10pm

Haryana Carnival

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

POWER PLAY

Saturday

Let yourself lose as you get on a trampoline to experience some thrill!

Sky Jumper Trampoline Park

Where: SkyJumper Trampoline Park, Wave Mall, Noida

Time: 11.30am

Sunday

Tuffman Half-Marathon

Where: DLF Cybercity, Gurugram

Time: 11am to 6pm

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction