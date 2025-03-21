Weekend Planner (March 22-23): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Snow White
Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap
BITE STOP
Saturday
Horn OK Please Food Festival
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar
Time: Noon to 10pm
Sunday
Keraleeyam — A Culinary Tribute to Kerala’s Heritage
Where: Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi, Chanakyapuri
Time: 12.30pm to 3pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Habitat International Film Festival
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 11am to 9pm
Jaya: The victory – A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House
Time: 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Soot Sangam Handloom Expo
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla
Time: 11am to 8pm
Sunday
Adirang Mahotsav: National Tribal Festival of Theatre, Music, Dance & Craft
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House
Time: 3pm to 9pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Rupinder Handa Live
Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III
Time: 10pm
Haryana Carnival
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 4pm
POWER PLAY
Saturday
Sky Jumper Trampoline Park
Where: SkyJumper Trampoline Park, Wave Mall, Noida
Time: 11.30am
Sunday
Tuffman Half-Marathon
Where: DLF Cybercity, Gurugram
Time: 11am to 6pm