What ambassadors love most about celebrating Diwali in Delhi

“This will be my second Diwali in Delhi. I have loved everything about it – the rangolis, the diyas, the lovely outfits – but the warmth is probably the aspect I love most. This has been particularly special to me because so many people have opened their homes and welcomed my family into theirs. And it’s been such an amazing window into the UK-India living bridge, the deep connections between our people. We also have a grand Diwali mela with my team in Delhi, which is my favourite way to celebrate. This year’s Diwali for us is extra special, as there’s so much to celebrate in the UK-India partnership.”

"For me, Diwali truly means the celebration of light. Everything in the city is lit up and decorated for the festival. I love the spirit it brings with it. Every year, our local colleagues organise Diwali celebrations at the Embassy, it’s a very special occasion for our German staff. We join the celebrations with our friends and family and have a lovely time together. Also, there is something very special about the Diwali evenings in the homes of my Indian friends. My favourite Diwali snack is probably kheer – and of course, the best version is home-made. Also, I really like the sound of Bhajans sung during aartis."

When the city lights up for Diwali, even diplomats can't help but join the celebration! We asked several ambassadors to get candid: What do they really love about the Festival of Lights?

“It is a time of hope, renewal and togetherness. The spirit of Diwali transcends faith and geography, and, for me, inspires peace, understanding and harmony across cultures. So many melas featuring India’s rich heritage of handicrafts spring up ahead of Diwali. The festive ambience, the little joys of picking up gifts, choosing decorative items for our residence, sampling both sweet and savoury delicacies from the food stalls – my wife and I look forward to all this. Diwali is, of course and above all, a time for friends and family to come together, so I hosted a celebration with the entire staff at the Embassy.”

Kevin Kelly, Ireland ambassador to India "India is the land of festivals but in my opinion nothing beats Diwali. The lights, the beautiful clothes, the dancing and celebration. It brings back such happy memories of similar celebrations I’ve had throughout the years in my home country Ireland. Diwali brings the city to life from its colourful bazaars to lit-up houses to the obvious cheer among people dashing to the markets to shop for the festivities. The fragrant nip in late October air signals the arrival of North Indian winter and with it the arrival of Diwali. I have learnt from my Indian colleagues about the significance of this festival in the Hindu religion as it marks the return of Ram to his home in Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. This is why this festival is even more special for those who live away from home. A tradition I look forward to each year is our Embassy Diwali party where our whole team dresses up to throw ourselves into the Diwali rituals of good food and good fun with some tambola!"

Chavanart Thangsumphant, Thailand ambassador to India "Diwali has always reminded me of Thailand’s Loi Krathong, the festival of lights celebrated everywhere in my homecountry. Both radiant festivals of light reflect our shared cultural roots and the deep spiritual bond between our peoples. This year marks my first Diwali in India, and at the Embassy, we celebrated it in the most traditional and joyful way – with a colourful Rangoli, the sacred pooja, glowing diyas, sweets and lots of dancing! What I cherish most about Diwali is its spirit of togetherness and gratitude — values that shine brightly in both our traditions.”

Reuven Azar, Israeli ambassador to India "On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my warmest wishes to all the people of India. Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, a timeless and universal message of hope and renewal. My family and I will cherish this time by being together. The glowing lamps and vibrant lights resonate deeply with me, reminding that even in challenging times, hope and goodness will always shine through."