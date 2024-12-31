Where's the party tonight? Delhi-NCR's ultimate New Year's Eve guide

As the clock ticks down to midnight on December 31st, Delhi-NCR is gearing up to host some of the most unforgettable New Year's Eve parties and celebrations in the country. From lavish hotel bashes to trendy restaurant soirees, there's something for every reveller to ring in 2025 in style: A curated list of the top NYE parties and packages in Delhi-NCR to help you plan an unforgettable night(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Radisson Blu Greater Noida

The hotel is hosting a Glitter’s Ball New Year’s Party with a special curated package. A one-night stay for a couple, high tea in the evening on 31st and a buffet breakfast is on the offer. Package starts from ₹15,999 plus taxes per couple, for reservations- 8826410098

Litchi Bistro in Malviya Nagar

The restaurant brings an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and culinary delights. With an in-house DJ and a live percussionist. For reservations: 9818563444, 9818562444; 8pm onwards; Cost for couple: ₹7000 all inclusive

The Leela Palace New Delhi

Dance the night away at The Library Bar Alfresco with a DJ till 12:30 AM, followed by extended celebrations. NYE Party Package: ₹12,000++ per person, timing: 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM (A la carte from 1:00 AM to 4:00 AM)

Basko, Noida

The restaurant is hosting a rooftop glitter gala. There will be live performances, DJ sets that will have you dancing into the new year along with artisanal cocktails, fireworks to light up the night skyand an open-air countdown under the stars. ₹8,000 for two, inclusive of unlimited food and drinks; Timings: 9 PM onwards. For reservations: +91 9599199499

Peepal, Qutab Golf Course

The evening promises lively entertainment with a captivating live performance, a guest photobooth. Sip on refreshing soft beverages as you toast to new beginnings under the starlit sky, making it a night to remember. Pricing starts from ₹2000++.

Whiskers, Gurgaon

Groove to the beats of DJ Asar and dance night away with a standing package or savouring luxury at a private table. Packages start from ₹35,000.

Oh Honey, Noida

The establishment is presenting a ‘Glow in the Dark’, a night of electrifying energy and unforgettable moments. Groove to the beats of a DJ, enjoy grand performances, and experience the thrill of live dhol starting at 8 PM.

Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

The property has designed exclusive New Year packages that blend luxury with nature’s tranquillity. Packages start at ₹59,999 plus taxes go up to ₹1,25,000 plus taxes. There's high tea, bonfire and cocktail dinner, a Sufi band, DJ performances.

Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

Delight in a gourmet spread featuring premium seafood, slow-roasted meats, artisanal cheeses, and decadent desserts at dinner buffet at AnnaMaya from 7 PM to midnight. The package starts from INR 7,500++.

Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity

Attend an epic Masquerade Ball and also go culinary journey through global cuisines, with dishes from Raan Musallam to Roasted Turkey, complemented by a special liquid buffet. There are also live band and belly dance performances. Price: INR 10,000 + GST per couple

The Lodhi Hotel

Enjoy a meal at Indian Accent New Delhi, thoughtfully curated by executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra. Price ₹6500 ++ per person for food. There's also a gala evening which has live performances by a 5-piece band and DJ Kiara, and midnight fireworks display. Price: ₹10,000++ onwards

Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

Soak in the vibes at Poolside Lawn Party price at ₹15,999 plus taxes per couple which includes DJ beats, live band performances, and luxury dining.

Taj City Centre, Gurugram and Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Enjoy a masquerade gala at Thai Pavilion at Taj City Centre, Gurugram which will have live performances, a curated Thai menu, and exclusive beverages. ₹5,500 plus taxes or dance to international beats with unlimited premium beverages and a sumptuous spread at Rick’s at Taj Mahal, New Delhi ( ₹12,500 per person).

Le Meridien Gurgaon

Welcome 2025 with unforgettable live performances by Punjabi music sensations Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. The hotel offers curated New Year’s packages, including the Olympus Package, Latest Recipe Package, Bella Cucina and VIP Block packages.

Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj

As the clock counts down, step into an evening of glimmering lights, red-carpet vibes, and the kind of energy that only a Hollywood bash can bring. With DJ Tony spinning an electric mix of party hits and timeless classics, the dance floor will be the place to be as we groove into 2025 in style. Cover charge: ₹3000 stag and 6000 couple, adjusted against the final bill.

Guppy, Lodhi Colony

Try the special menu available for dinner on New Year’s Eve and lunch on New Year’s Day along with an exciting variety of festive cocktails. Everyone dining in on December 31st will receive special giveaways, including 2025 fortune cards and Polaroid photos. Price for two: ₹2500 (without alcohol) and ₹3500 (with alcohol)

The Westin Gurgaon

Celebrate at The Story Club & Lounge, Sunset Story, and Seasonal Tastes. Indulge in an exceptional Pan-Asian feast featuring a curated five-course menu, premium beverages, and live music. Additionally, The New Year Escape Stay Package, starting at ₹7,999 per night.