World Art Day: Delhi University's budding artists celebrate, paint wall murals and use eco-friendly leaf art

World Art Day celebrates self-expression and the magic of creativity as the two meet the canvas. From using sustainable palettes to painting expansive murals across the city, here's how students of Delhi University are pouring their heart into art. Students of fine arts societies from across Delhi University have created vibrant works to mark World Art Day.

Painting the Town (Literally): Daulat Ram’s Urban Canvas

The Fine Arts Society of Daulat Ram College has painted murals showing the Capital's iconic monuments.

Spectra, the Fine Arts Society of Daulat Ram College has taken World Art Day straight to the streets of Delhi. The students recently partnered with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s for its Beautification of Delhi project, and painted murals of the city's iconic monuments on Rani Jhansi Road.

“Juggling assignments and deadlines, we still showed up because how often do you get to paint the city that you live and breath in?” says Aanya Singh, a final year student of BA (Hons) Economics.

The Leaf Palette: Nature is the canvas for Lady Irwin

An artwork by the students of Lady Irwin College's fine arts society that's created using semi-dried leaves.

The Leaf Palette, an art contest hosted by Lady Irwin College's fine arts society Tulika, encouraged students to ditch paper for semi-dried leaves. “This event let us promote the eco-friendly vibe of our campus in our art. Each hand-painted leaf tells a story of Nature, colour, and creativity. With acrylic paints preserving the designs, these aren't just fleeting creations but little time capsules of artistry,” explains Ananya Singh, president of Tulika and a final-year student of BSc (Hons) Food Technology.

A Mural of Emotions: Venky's Ode To Expression

This wall mural has been painted by members of Fine Arts Society of Sri Venkateswara College, in their college campus.

For Leonci, The Fine Arts Society of Sri Venkateswara College, art is an emotion. This World Art Day, the society gifted their college campus a massive abstract mural. “For us, art is a language of emotion and identity,” shares Siddhant Singh, a final year student of BSc, adding, "Creating something together transforms individual brushstrokes into a shared vision. From brainstorming over chai to painting late into the evenings, our mural stands as a vibrant testimony to our creativity and collective spirit."

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction