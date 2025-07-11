It's World Kebab Day today! Top Delhi-NCR reccos for the juiciest, lip-smacking bites

Happy World Kebab Day! Top Delhi-NCR reccos to visit on World Kebab Day!

There really is nothing like that first bite of a juicy, succulent, beautifully charred bite of kebab. Chicken, mutton, fish, prawn, or even hara bhara — there's something for everyone. And if there ever was a day you needed to inhale kebabs like it's your religion, it's today. So here we have for you, a list of top recommendations for the juiciest kebabs across Delhi-NCR, as curated by popular food delivery platforms quantified by the ravings and ratings. Drive up or order-in, but you must treat yourself to at least one of these hot spots today.

Budget friendly

Qureshi Kabab Corner, Jama Masjid

Price for two: ₹ 400

Must try: Mutton kabab, chicken kabab roll

Pind Balluchi (multiple locations)

Price for two: ₹ 1,400

Must try: Subz ki shammi, hara bhara kebab, makki de kebab, dahi de kebab, achari tangri kebab, gilafi chicken seekh, murgh tikka classic, murgh malai tikka, murgh tandoori, murgh afghani, mutton seekh kebab, fish amritsari, fish ajwaini tikka

Punjab Grill (multiple locations)

Price for two: ₹ 2,000

Must try: Paneer tikka multani, dahi ke kebab, achaari paneer tikka, khumb peshawari, tandoori broccoli, tandoori chatpate aloo, tandoori bharwan aloo, bhutteyan de kebab, beetroot kebab, kham khatai, veg kurkuri, hara bhara kebab, chicken tikka punjab grill, tandoori chicken, raunaqeen seekhan chicken, mahi tikka, salmon tikka, chicken malai tikka, karachi chargha, bhatti da murgh, khaam khatai, gilafi chicken seekh, chaap tajdar, raan-e-sikandari, ambarsari machhi, tawa tiger prawns

High-end

Anardana (multiple locations)

Price for two: ₹ 2,700 for two (without alcohol)

Must try: Edamame seekh kebab apple pachdi, mushroom ki galouti kebab, beetroot shikampuri kebab, tangra chilli paneer, ricotta dahi ke kebab, makhani paneer tikka, nut crusted multani paneer tikka, pind da kukkad, gilafi chicken seekh, blakc garlic chicken tikka, anardana chicken tikka, murgh malai tikka, chotemiyan seekh kebab

Gulati, Pandara Road

Price for two: ₹ 2,200

Must try: Kashmiri kebab, shahi nawabi murgh, neza kebab, murgh malai tikka, tangri kebab, murgh tikka, tandoori chicken, amritsari fish, fish tikka lajawab, fish 65, murgh seekh kabab, chicken 65, chicken galouti, dahi kebab, paneer tikka, gulati special paneer tikka lajawab, mushroom galouti, tandoori bharwan mushroom, mushroom 65, paneer 65, edamame galouti seekh, veg galouti kebab, hara bhara cheese kebab, veg seekh kebab, bharwan tandoori aloo, paneer malai tikka, paneer gilafi

Mezze Mambo, GK

Price for two: ₹ 3,000

Must try: Jackfruit kebab, na'ama's charred shrooms, cottage cheese shistawook, tahina prawns, sevan style fish, khyber kebab, purani dilli chicken, chicken & jalapeno koobideh, chicken musakhan, kebab koobideh, moroccan lamb kebab

Zeroed in on your kebab haunt for the evening?