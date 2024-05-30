 World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Kashish Lakra says, ‘My west Delhi stubbornness kept me going’ - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi
World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Kashish Lakra says, ‘My west Delhi stubbornness kept me going’

ByKriti Kambiri
May 30, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Para athlete Kashish Lakra, who won a silver at the recent World Para Athletics Championships Kobe 2024, reveals how the Delhi-ness in her didn't let her quit!

Kashish Lakra is a true Delhi girl who refused to let circumstances affect her life. Thrilled at scoring a silver for India in women’s club throw F51 event at the recently concluded World Para Athletics Championships Kobe 2024, the 20-year-old shares what kept her going.

Kashish Lakra scored a silver at women’s club throw F51 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 held recently in Kobe (Japan), and won laurels for India as part of the contingent sent by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). (Photo: Instagram)
“Humare west Delhi side mein ek ziddipan hota hai, ki lage rehna hai... That kept me going,” says the para athlete who who is currently working on developing her strength and bettering the distance of her throw. This resident of Mundka had to overcome her shoulder injury to train and win laurels for the country. 

Now, her childhood dream of representing India at the Paralympics is coming to fruition, and this sportsperson can't keep calm! “Even as a child, when I was wrestling (before my injury), I knew I had to go to the Olympics… It didn’t matter which sport. Now that I am here, my resolve to win has just strengthened.”

Speaking about the rigours of training, she adds, “The biggest distraction on this path can be wanting to break the diet. This is what sometimes comes to my mind when I'm looking at the chips, biscuits and Delhi's street food. But, you know what? I have not had chowmein or noodles, chips or biscuits or any packaged food for that matter… not even a sip of cold drink, since 2016! For the last eight years, yeh meri tapasya hi hai not only for my sport but also my city and my country.”

 

