10 calming foods and drinks to soothe your anxiety

Amid the ongoing regional tensions, it’s natural to experience bouts of fear, stress and anxiety. In such times, disruptions in our daily routines, especially eating habits, are quite common.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant, psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, has shared 10 calming foods and drinks that may help ease anxiety, improve mood, and promote emotional well-being.
Chamomile tea
It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that promotes relaxation and reduces stress.
Dark chocolate
Rich in flavonoids, which improve mood and lower stress hormones.
Yoghurt
Probiotics support gut health, which is linked to improved mood and reduced anxiety.
Green tea
It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calmness without drowsiness.
Fatty fish
Salmon or sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and promote brain health.
Turmeric
Contains curcumin, which boosts serotonin and dopamine levels.
Pumpkin seeds
They are rich in magnesium, which plays a role in regulating emotions.
Berries
Blueberries or strawberries are high in antioxidants that protect against stress.
Oats
They provide steady energy and contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin.
Bananas
They are rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which support neurotransmitter function and reduce stress.