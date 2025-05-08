Menu Explore
10 calming foods and drinks to soothe your anxiety

ByAkshita Prakash
May 08, 2025 01:58 PM IST

To combat anxiety during regional tensions, incorporate calming food and drinks like yoghurt, green tea, and pumpkin seeds that support emotional well-being

Amid the ongoing regional tensions, it’s natural to experience bouts of fear, stress and anxiety. In such times, disruptions in our daily routines, especially eating habits, are quite common.

Food items and drinks to keep you calm(Adobe Stock)
Food items and drinks to keep you calm(Adobe Stock)

Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant, psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, has shared 10 calming foods and drinks that may help ease anxiety, improve mood, and promote emotional well-being.

Chamomile tea

 

Chamomile tea(Adobe Stock)
Chamomile tea(Adobe Stock)

It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that promotes relaxation and reduces stress.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate(Adobe Stock)
Dark chocolate(Adobe Stock)

Rich in flavonoids, which improve mood and lower stress hormones.

Yoghurt

 

Yoghurt(Adobe Stock)
Yoghurt(Adobe Stock)

Probiotics support gut health, which is linked to improved mood and reduced anxiety.

Green tea

 

Green tea(Adobe Stock)
Green tea(Adobe Stock)

It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calmness without drowsiness.

Fatty fish

 

Fatty fish(Adobe Stock)
Fatty fish(Adobe Stock)

Salmon or sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and promote brain health.

Turmeric

 

Turmeric(Adobe Stock)
Turmeric(Adobe Stock)

Contains curcumin, which boosts serotonin and dopamine levels.

Pumpkin seeds

 

Pumpkin seeds(Adobe Stock)
Pumpkin seeds(Adobe Stock)

They are rich in magnesium, which plays a role in regulating emotions.

Berries

Berries(Adobe Stock)
Berries(Adobe Stock)

Blueberries or strawberries are high in antioxidants that protect against stress.

Oats

Oats(Adobe Stock)
Oats(Adobe Stock)

They provide steady energy and contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin.

Bananas

Bananas(Adobe Stock)
Bananas(Adobe Stock)

They are rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which support neurotransmitter function and reduce stress.

