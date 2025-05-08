10 calming foods and drinks to soothe your anxiety

Amid the ongoing regional tensions, it’s natural to experience bouts of fear, stress and anxiety. In such times, disruptions in our daily routines, especially eating habits, are quite common. Food items and drinks to keep you calm(Adobe Stock)

Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant, psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, has shared 10 calming foods and drinks that may help ease anxiety, improve mood, and promote emotional well-being.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea(Adobe Stock)

It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that promotes relaxation and reduces stress.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate(Adobe Stock)

Rich in flavonoids, which improve mood and lower stress hormones.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt(Adobe Stock)

Probiotics support gut health, which is linked to improved mood and reduced anxiety.

Green tea

Green tea(Adobe Stock)

It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calmness without drowsiness.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish(Adobe Stock)

Salmon or sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and promote brain health.

Turmeric

Turmeric(Adobe Stock)

Contains curcumin, which boosts serotonin and dopamine levels.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds(Adobe Stock)

They are rich in magnesium, which plays a role in regulating emotions.

Berries

Berries(Adobe Stock)

Blueberries or strawberries are high in antioxidants that protect against stress.

Oats

Oats(Adobe Stock)

They provide steady energy and contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin.

Bananas

Bananas(Adobe Stock)

They are rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which support neurotransmitter function and reduce stress.