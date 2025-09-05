Actor Harshvardhan Rane expresses love for Vietnamese coffee; here's how you can make it at home

Shooting in Vietnam, Harshvardhan Rane has been taking advantage of all that the Asian country has to offer. From undertaking expeditions in the Son Doong Cave to interacting with locals and even enjoying local fauna, the actor seemed to have done it all. And one thing that has caught his fancy is Vietnamese coffee. Vietnamese coffee is brewed with condensed milk (instagram)

The Robusta beans are traditionally roasted with butter, which adds a unique flavour to the coffee. The coffee is brewed using hot water and a Phin filter, and then poured into a cup containing condensed milk. “In Vietnam, coffee is deeply woven into daily life. You’ll see people sipping it at street-side stalls in the morning, in cafés during the day, and in quieter corners late into the evening,” explains Ateet Singh, Co-founder of Journal, Santacuz.

For Chef Kirti Bhoutika, “the balance of strong, sweet and creamy coffee is unbeatable”. She goes on to add, “I fell in love with this coffee when I travelled to Vietnam, and it’s my safest order whenever I step into a café. What makes it special for me is also their coconut coffee: a rich, tropical blend of coconut milk and espresso that’s truly unforgettable.”

What makes this type of coffee unique is the use of condensed milk in place of milk. And Ateet says, “Historically, fresh milk wasn’t easy to find in Vietnam, so condensed milk became the natural choice. It’s creamy, thick, and sweet, a perfect balance to robusta’s bold intensity. Over time, it became more than just a substitute; it became part of the identity of Vietnamese coffee.”

Recipe for traditional Vietnamese coconut coffee

Inputs by Chef Kirti Bhoutika

Ingredients:

2 shots espresso (or 50–60 ml very strong coffee, traditionally brewed with a Vietnamese phin filter)

80–100 ml coconut milk (chilled)

40–50 ml condensed milk (sweetness can be adjusted)

1–2 tbsp coconut cream (optional, for extra richness)

A handful of ice cubes

Method: