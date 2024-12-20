Savour a hearty meal Relish delicacies like Chicken Thyme and Lentil Broth — a warm, hearty soup to kick-start your feast with Litchi Pork Spare Ribs with Cranberry Jus, Spicy Roundup Potato, Australian Lamb Chops, Beetroot Asparagus Risotto along with Litchi NY Baked Cheesecake Slice — a festive dessert that combines classic cheesecake with a unique twist of litchi flavour. A live band will add to the holiday atmosphere, making it a memorable experience for all. Add flavour to your Christmas celebrations by dining at these places

Date: Dec 24 and 25

Time: From noon onwards

Location: Litchi Bistro, Malviya Nagar

Cost: ₹2,499 per person

Fancy a sprouts and cocktails combo

Indulge in the three-course menu that includes dishes like Kimchi Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Sformato, Polenta & Mushroom Ragu. Enjoy special cocktails curated by famous San Franciscan mixologist Javier Bird.

When: Dec 25 from 12.30 pm onwards

Location: The Mission Bay, Eldeco Centre in Malviya Nagar

Cost: ₹2,200 for veg and ₹2,600 for non-veg per person

Let music add to the vibe

Celebrate Christmas with a festive buffet filled with traditional dishes like Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes and Yule Log Cake. The atmosphere is enhanced by live music.

Dates: Christmas Eve dinner on Dec 24 from 7 pm to 11 pm and Christmas Day brunch on Dec 25 from 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Location: Blooms, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

Cost: ₹4,500 per person

A mix of traditional & contemporary flavours

Enjoy a three-course menu containing traditional and contemporary flavours like Chicken Schnitzel, Butterball Turkey and Christmas Lava Cake. The Christmas Day brunch will be accompanied by live music.

When: Christmas Eve dinner on Dec 24 and Christmas Day brunch on Dec 25

Location: Qla, Mehrauli, Kalka Das Marg, Qutab Minar, Mehrauli

Cost: ₹3,500 for two

An Xmas feast with an Indian twist

This Christmas feast features dishes like Chicken Wellington, Stollen Bread, Plum Pudding and Cake. The chef brings a twist to tradition with a special Christmas cake crafted using Indian ingredients such as Ragi (millet) cake. It is infused with aromatic spices like cinnamon, javitri (mace), and star anise.

When: Dec 22, 24 and 25

Location: Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu, Greater Noida

Cost: ₹1,999

Top it off with a pudding

Savour dishes like Roast Turkey, Lamb Wellington and Glazed Baked Ham. Indulge in the flavours of Onion & Brie Tarte Tatin, Christmas Pudding and more.

When: Christmas Eve dinner on Dec 24 from 7 pm to 11:45 pm and Christmas Day brunch on Dec 25 from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Location: Ottimo at West View and The Pavilion, ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri

Cost: ₹6,000 per person at The Pavilion and ₹7,500 per person at Ottimo at West View

Seafood lovers, rejoice!

Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience expertly curated by our Parisian executive chef Philippe Agnese. Relish the taste of Bouillabaisse Poached Lobster, freshwater Scampi à L’étuvée, freshly shucked Oysters and more. Their home-cured Salmon offerings include Classic Gravlax and Assam Tea Smoked Salmon.

When: Dec 25 from 12 noon to 4 pm

Location: The Imperial

Cost: ₹8,800 per person

Get a taste of Italy

Enjoy a festive feast with Italian delicacies like Tagliatelle Al Sugo, Lamb Chops, Bhuna Kukad and more alongside Christmas desserts like Plum Cake, Strawberry Flambe, Christmas Plum Pudding and more.

When: Christmas Day brunch on Dec 25 from 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Location: Andaz Delhi, Delhi Aerocity

Cost: ₹4,950 per person