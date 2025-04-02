Have you tried these tangy viral low-cal, high-fibre cucumber noodles yet?

What if we told you we have our hands on the ultimate noodle recipe which barely has any calories but endless scope for innovative customisation when it comes to flavours? Now what if we told you that all you need is a quick 10 minutes to throw this rather exotic looking snack together? Say hello to the very viral cucumber noodles which are not only minimal in calories, but packed with hydration and fibre. So let's get peeling! These refreshingly delicious cucumber noodles are low-cal, high-fibre and your new weight loss best friend(Photos: Wholesome Yum, Kirbie's Cravings)

Cucumber noodles

Ingredients: Cucumbers - 2, sesame oil - 2tbsps, black sesame seeds - 1tsp, white sesame seeds - 1tsp, garlic cloves - 2, red chilli powder - 1tbsp, dark soy sauce - 1tbsp, crushed peanuts

Method: This recipe can best be achieved with a julienne peeler as the crisp and slim texture of julienned cucumbers is the perfect fit for the recipe at hand. Use the julienne peeler to shave noodles off of the cucumbers. Be careful with your fingers and how you hold the cucumber. Now heat the sesame oil in a pan and add in the black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds and grated garlic cloves. In goes the chilli powder next after which the Asian tempering is to be carefully poured over the cucumber noodles. Add the dark soy sauce to this followed by a pinch of salt. Give the cucumber noodles a good mix with a light hand. Be mindful not to add the salt till the very last step, right before eating as it can make the crisp noodles rather soggy. Top this off with the crushed peanuts.

Now while this concoction in itself will be quite tangy, cucumber noodles taste equally good with a creamy texture. Peanut butter, cream cheese and any other such condiments work perfectly well with the flavour profile, though be sure to slightly thin it out before tossing the noodles.

(recipe from Kriti Dhiman)

Is your mouth already watering like ours?