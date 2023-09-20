Bappa’s bhog gets a modern twist

Ganpati Utsav has brought festivity back in the state capital. And with it come delightful cuisines and varieties of modak that are the speciality during this festival. Variety of modaks at Chhappan Bhog in Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

A favourite ‘bhog’ of Lord Ganesha, modak is being reinvented by sweet shops, bakeries and home bakers. Traditionally made with rice four, coconut and jaggery, we now have numerous varieties, including anjeer, chocolate, strawberry, cake pop, orange badam, kaju kesar and rose modaks to choose from.

Change is the key

It’s the traditional variety that is consumed the most, but the new flavours attract too. Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets says, “The traditional khoya one sells the most while many customers pick assorted modak boxes. The best-selling items are traditional modaks and two-in-one flavour ones such as khoya chocolate, kesariya chocolate and kaju pista modaks.”

Chhappan Bhog has 14 varieties of modaks this year. “Innovation is the key as customers ask ‘naya kya hai?’ This time pink modak is being liked a lot which has been made with coconut. Customers like to pick assorted boxes and thal according to their choice. From ₹800 to ₹2,400 (per kg) there is something for everyone,” says Ravindra Gupta.

Classic Radhey Sweets has increased its count of 16 varieties this year. “The 21-piece modak thal and mega assorted modak pack in the latest addition this year,” tells Ved Prakash Gupta.

Bakers adding twist

Home bakers and modern bakeries are all out to attract customers. “Chocolate is something that is liked by everyone — cutting across age groups. My cake pop modaks sell very well along with other variants like white chocolate, chocolate, dark chocolate and khoya modaks,” says home baker Bhavya Shah.

Another home baker Monika Chandra says, “Thanks to social media and food aggregators, now I have regular clients who like home baked and crafted varieties on all festive occasions. This time I have prepared mini chocolate modak in white chocolate and strawberry flavours along with crunchy chocolate modak and Ganpati Bappa chocolates.”

A win-win for all

Customers are loving the options being made available to them. “I am bringing Ganpati home for puja since 1992. Initially, it used to be a normal laddu ka bhog and then modaks became popular and now we have so many varieties. I bring the idol from Nagpur every year and getting Bappa’s favourite food everywhere is a delight. I had got an assorted box for staphna bhog,” says businessman Kishor Tripathi

