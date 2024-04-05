 Bengaluru is accepting of flavours and cultures: Sashi Cheliah - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru is accepting of flavours and cultures: Sashi Cheliah

ByAayushi Parekh
Apr 05, 2024 12:40 PM IST

The celebrity chef talks to us about his favourite food spots and plans of starting his own eatery in the city

Sashi Cheliah loves flying down to Bengaluru and exploring the food scene here. The chef, who found global fame after winning MasterChef Australia Season 10, tells us, “The palate of the people here is very diverse because it is a metropolitan city. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world reside in Bengaluru. Name any cuisine, and you would find it here. The city is accepting of various flavours and cultures.”

Chef Sashi Cheliah visited Bengaluru for a quick masterclass (Photo: Instagram)
For the Singapore-born chef, who was in the city for a masterclass at the newly launched restaurant, Pijja, a visit to Bengaluru is incomplete without a food expedition. “I love exploring places to try new dosas and coffees. So far, my favourite is Central Tiffin Room (CTR). The dosas are made using natural fermentation ; I can taste the freshness,” says the 44-year-old. Ask what his favourite dish is and the Indian-origin chef says, “I love a good sambar. In terms of cuisine, I enjoy anything from the southern region of the country. I have my roots here, and love the spices used in the dishes. They’re not too spicy and are packed with flavour.”

Speaking of the masterclass, Cheliah taught two dishes: chilli crab pasta and rendang chicken pizza. When conducting such workshops across the globe, does he tweak the recipes according to the local flavours? The Australia-based chef feels “accommodating and changing is necessary”. He elaborates, “Everything has evolved. What we are having now, even in India, is not original or what our forefathers would have cooked. I believe in keeping the core strong, but things around the core can be flexible. That’s how we can educate others about our cuisine.”

The chef also hints at the possibility of starting his own eatery in the city. “The casual dining scene has significantly reduced after Covid-19. What works now is either a place that uses fresh produce, has a great ambience but is fast-paced in nature, or something on the higher end of fine dining that has a smaller menu and an intimate space. If I was to start anything in Bengaluru, I would go for either of these options. Or, I would go for a wine bar. The city has a huge brewery scene, but I think it lacks wine bars and I believe that there is a market for the same, which I’d like to tap into,” he wraps up.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aayushi Parekh

    Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru

