Bhutan chef breaks down Deepika Padukone's favourite Bhutanese dish Ema Datshi

In April last year, actor Deepika Padukone took a trip to the Land of the Thunder Dragon, Bhutan to celebrate the release and success of her film Pathan (2023), where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. After taking a much-needed break from her chock-a-block schedule, upon returning to India from this mountainous country, she took to her social media to share some snippets from her relaxing and calming vacation.

Amid undertaking some arduous treks and visiting some scenic spots, Padukone also indulged in some delicious food. During a recent interview, the actor spoke about her newfound love for a Bhutanese dish, Ema Datshi, that she had tried during her visit to the country.

A simple cheesy and spicy stew, this Bhutanese staple is hearty and is known as the national dish of Bhutan. Taking to us Chef Sonam Tshering, a professor at the Royal Institute for Tourism and Hospitality in Bhutan, shares insights on Ema Datshi.

"Ema means chilli and datshi means cheese in the Dzongkha language. It is among the most famous dishes in Bhutanese cuisine,” shares Tshering.

How to make Ema Datshi

To make this dish, slice the green chillies lengthwise. To control the spice, keep the stems intact and remove some of the seeds. In a pan, heat oil and saute onions and garlic till it become translucent and then add the chillies. Cook it is soft but not completely cooked through. Now add cheese cubes or cheese slices to the pan, and stir continuously until it melts and forms a creamy consistency. Let it simmer for a few minutes and allow the flavours to mesh together. Season the stew with salt and serve warm.

Breakdown the dish

This dish gets its spice from dry or fresh hot chilli peppers, which makes it suitable for the Bhutan winters that can get as low as -1°C. Bhutan being a highland country, one does not always have access to fresh vegetables, especially during the winter. So, Bhutanese dry their produce to preserve it, which allows them to consume all kinds of fruits and vegetables well into the thick of winter. The chef adds, “Bhutanese people consume chillies as a vegetable instead of spice [that is added in moderate amounts to food]. The heat from the chillies is mellowed out with the cheese, making it one of the favourite dish for a lot of people.”

In Bhutanese cuisine, salt is used salt sparingly. Sliced cheese is also used as an alternative and traditionally, cheese is made from local cow or yak milk. Tshering explains, “Using these local cheeses completely changes the taste of the ema datshi. It can be served with any Indian bread or rice, and it goes well with pasta too.”

Different types of Datshi

While Ema Datshi is a fan favourite, there are other types of datshi too. Tshering shares that many types of dishes are made with cheese - when made with mushroom and cheese, it is called Shamuu Datshi and when the datshi has beans, it is known as Shemchung Datshi. On the other hand, Kewa Datshi is a dish that features potatoes with cheese. He explains, “The main difference between these dishes is that when we add any other vegetable such as mushrooms, potatoes or beans, we add less chillies than the actual ema datshi.”