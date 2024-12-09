Menu Explore
Calling all the hot chocolate lovers: Beat the chill at these cafes in Delhi NCR serving this delicious beverage

ByAkshita Prakash
Dec 09, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Warm up with the season's finest hot chocolate! Explore various delightful options in the city, perfect for enjoying with loved ones or on a cosy date.

Tis the season for delicious hot chocolate!

Places to try delicious hot chocolate in Delhi NCR
Places to try delicious hot chocolate in Delhi NCR

As the temperature dips and the holiday spirit takes over, there’s nothing quite like wrapping your hands around a steaming cup of rich, creamy hot chocolate. This beverage not only warms you up from the inside but also brings a sense of comfort and joy with every sip. Whether you’re out exploring the city or enjoying a relaxed day with your loved ones, a decadent cup of hot chocolate is the perfect companion. From classic recipes to creative twists, here are some of the best spots around town to savour this winter favourite with friends, family, or even on a cosy date!

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

The hot chocolate here is rich and velvety, made with high-quality cacao. It’s a great spot for coffee lovers who also appreciate a good chocolatey fix.

Location: Multiple outlets

Price for two: 600

AMA Cafe

Their hot chocolate is prepared with melted chocolate and steamed milk, creating a drink that is thick and satisfying. It’s a good choice for those who prefer a more indulgent take on the classic hot chocolate.

Location: Majnu ka Tila

Price for two: 700

Theos

Theo’s hot chocolate stands out for its artisanal touch, made using a blend of chocolate and truffles. The flavours are well-balanced, offering a mix of sweet and slightly bitter notes that appeal to a range of palates.

Location: Multiple outlets

Price for two: 600

Elma’s Bakery & Kitchen

Elma’s hot chocolate is creamy and comforting, served with a light dusting of cocoa powder on top. It’s an easy, cosy choice for a cold day, offering a straightforward but enjoyable experience.

Location: Hauz Khas Village

Price for two: 800

Colocal - The Cacao Artisans

This spot’s bean-to-bar hot chocolate is rich and creamy, crafted with real couverture chocolate. It’s a good pick for those who enjoy dark chocolate and appreciate a drink made with quality ingredients.

Location: Dhan Mill Compound

Price for two: 800

 

