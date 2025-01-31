Celebrate International Hot Chocolate Day at these 7 must-try spots

Nothing spells comfort like a warm mug of hot chocolate. This thick and rich beverage originated in the ancient Mayan civilization (Modern-day Mexico and Central America) when the Mayans were cultivating cacao trees around 500 BCE. The Mayo-Chinchipe culture of present-day Ecuador is thought to have created the first chocolate drink at least 5,300 years ago. Actor Rakulpreet Singh recently posted on her Instagram with a cup of yummy hot chocolate

It was also used medicinally in Europe until the 19th century to treat stomach and liver diseases. The drink has changed significantly over time, from a bitter and spicy beverage to the sweet and milky concoction we know today.

This International Hot Chocolate Day (January 31), check out these places to enjoy the delicious beverage.

Colocal, Delhi

Known for their Indian-origin chocolates, which are shaped into delicious desserts and hot chocolate. Colocal is a crowd-favourite and their innovative drinks like Banana Hot Chocolate and Colocal Campfire Chocolate are widely popular.

Location: The Dhanmill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹600

Paul, Delhi

It would not be ideal if Paul did not make it to the list of best hot chocolate in the city of Delhi. Their thick and creamy combination is the perfect balance that hits the spot.

Location: Outlets in Select City Walk Mall, Saket, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Price for two: ₹700

Fabelle - The Chocolate Boutique, Delhi

Hot chocolate at Fabelle

Their exotic and velvety ‘Fabelle Hot Chocolate’ is crafted with single-origin chocolate and each sip offers a perfect balance of sweetness and richness. Whether you’re a true chocoholic or simply in the mood to treat yourself, try this tasty beverage.

Location: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹600

Fig and Maple, Delhi

They use five forms of different chocolates in their desserts and beverages. Try out their rich hot chocolate served with strawberries and marshmallows from their diverse menu.

Location: Block M, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹900

Paul & Mike, Mumbai

Their spiced hot chocolate is a must-try this season featuring a mix of marshmallows and a robust flavour profile. You can also opt for a classic flavour with marshmallows, fluff swirls, and chocolate sauce.

Location: Kemps Corner Flyover, Tardeo, Mumbai

Price for two: ₹600

Bizza, Mumbai

While they are known for pizzas and pasta, their sinful hot chocolate steals the spotlight. What makes their hot chocolate so unique is the cup overflowing with milk chocolate and white chocolate, topped with marshmallows.

Location: Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Price for two: ₹800

Drip, Bengaluru

Discover their signature hot chocolate creations—from the rich, velvety classic dark hot chocolate to the indulgent Baileys chocolate elixir. Try their limited-edition February collection, featuring Midnight Cocoa Whisper and Baileys Velvet Truffle.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, Kalyani Platina Tech Park, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Price for two: ₹700