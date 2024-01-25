Celebrate Republic Day with quirky food deals

Celebration of Republic Day not only instills a sense of pride but also provides an opportunity for diners to indulge in specialised dishes inspired by India’s diverse culture. From quirky offers to exclusive discounts, here’s what all you can avail today. Tiranga Dhokla

Specialised menu

Dhansoo Café in Gurugram has introduced a special menu that highlights the soul-warming dals from various regions of India. “From the creamy dal makhani of Punjab to the kale channe ka khatta from Himachal Pradesh, Andhra-style pappu from South India, and Bengali-style torka dal with gobindo bhog rice from the East, I have curated a menu that showcases the incredible diversity of Indian dal preparations,” informs Ashish Singh, culinary director of the cafe. The offer is on until February 5.

Andra Style Dal Pappu with rice

Seasonal Tastes, nestled in The Westin Gurgaon, offers a Republic Day-themed brunch featuring traditional favourites and contemporary interpretations. Director of F&B, Deewan Singh Dhami, mentions that delights like “rara gosht, kosha maangsho, sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, dal baati churma, Awadhi kebabs, and biryanis from Hyderabad” will be on offer.

Regional dishes from different parts of India

For all the vegetarians and vegans out there, the culinary maestros at Khandani Rajdhani have crafted a delectable Tiranga menu that pays homage to the national flag. From the light and fluffy Tiranga dhokla to the refreshing Tiranga fruit lassi and the visually stunning Tirangi pulao, every dish is a work of art that mirrors the hues of the Indian flag. Not only that, the restaurant is also serving Tirangi khandvi that are artfully garnished and served with a tempting assortment of chutneys.

Tiranga fruit lassi

Finish your meal with some decadent desserts offered by Nush Mush, Gurugram. The bakery has come up with Tricolour desserts, which include cakes, cupcakes, macaroons and more, to pay homage to the spirit and diversity of our nation. “These curated desserts are meticulously crafted to represent the colours of the national flag,” informs Vishal Anand, owner of the bakery.

Tricolour macaroons

Unique offerings and discounts galore

At Cafe Delhi Heights in DLF Promenade, guests who will be wearing or carrying anything Tricolour “will get a discount of 15% and the Tricolour dessert will be on the house,” shares Vikram Batra, owner of the cafe.

For all the fast-food lovers, Nomad cafe is running 26% off on their website, which will be applied to authentic pizzas from around the world and a wide array of burgers that are prepared with delicious handcrafted buns.

Mexican nacho and chicken burger

Want more? Well, enjoy a 10% discount on delectable offerings at Birch by Romeo Lane, Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place to mark the R-Day celebrations. And at CHO Mehrauli, which specialises in Vietnamese cuisine, there’s a special 5-course menu featuring mouth-watering delights, complemented by a signature mocktail.

Tricolour dumplings

While Gola Sizzlers, a culinary gem celebrated for its unparalleled dedication to sizzlers, Indian, and international cuisine, is offering a dessert of your choice at just Rs. 75 for bills over 2k, one can indulge in a dessert of choice at an unbeatable price of Rs. 75 at Cafe Hawkers for bills exceeding 1k.