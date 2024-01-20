Chef Sanjeev Kapoor makes larger-than-life laddoo for Ram Mandir

As the nation preps for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has prepared a larger-than-life special ladoo to show his love and devotion to Ram. The veteran chef will head to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22, to participate in the festivities. However, before he left, he wanted to create something unique. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor(Facebook)

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a video on his preparation of making a 7kg motichoor laddoo and even shared the recipe for his followers.

Talking about prasads that can be created to please Ram, he shares, “For Rama, there are alot of opportunities to make different kinds of prasads for him. I created a seven kg motichoor ladoo. We then distributed it in the area around our office and studio. Everyone loved it.”

Taking inspiration from PM Narendra Modi, who has asked people to light diyas at home to celebrate the consecration of the temple, Kapoor adds, “I also shared the recipe for people to make it at home so that they don’t miss out as well. Not everyone will have the opportunity to go and visit the temple on Monday and as our PM Narendra Modi has said, people can also make this ladoo at home and share it with those around them, from their family and friends to even those who are less fortunate.”