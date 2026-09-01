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Cloud kitchen sparks debate with ‘GLP-1 friendly' food: Here's how social media users are reacting

A Delhi-NCR cloud kitchen, EatFit Lab, has sparked debate for its 'GLP-1 friendly' label on nutrient-rich meals.

Updated on: Sep 1, 2026, 18:05:28 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A cloud kitchen based in Delhi-NCR, listed on Zomato as EatFit Lab, has drawn online attention for tagging its food “GLP-1 friendly and high protein”. The label, displayed at the top of its menu, prompted social media debate over using GLP-1, a class of prescription medicines used to treat diabetes and obesity, as a food-marketing term.

The cloud kitchen is selling 'GLP-1 friendly' pasta bowls (Magnifiq)
The cloud kitchen is selling 'GLP-1 friendly' pasta bowls (Magnifiq)

Its menu features high-protein vegetable, chicken and avocado salads, a low-GI quinoa salad, a “GLP1 Friendly Fiber Rich Whole Wheat Pasta Bowl”, a “High Zinc Khus Khus Burrito Bowl” and other dishes marketed around nutrition and wellness.

Social media influencer Shreeum Rakheja, who was looking to order a sandwich online, came across the listing. In an Instagram Reel posted on August 21, she said, “A medicine’s name is in the title of a restaurant, and we are okay with this. We have trendified a medicine.” The post drew mixed reactions.

While one user wrote, “Unreal?? How did this receive a green light?”, another expressed that such restaurants could meet a need among people on the drugs, who may need nutrient-dense meals, while also acknowledging concerns around the wider trend and its impact on body-image expectations.

We reached out to the outlet, but they remained unavailable for comment.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Cloud Kitchen Sparks Debate With ‘GLP-1 Friendly' Food: Here's How Social Media Users Are Reacting
Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Cloud Kitchen Sparks Debate With ‘GLP-1 Friendly' Food: Here's How Social Media Users Are Reacting
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