You don't need to fly to the US to try out the viral Crumbl cookies — Try this copycat recipe instead!

If you play the extreme sport of laying in bed and scrolling scrumptious food reels, shorts, whatever's your poison, there is no way you've missed the big boom of the Crumbl cookies. Milk chocolate chip, classic pink sugar, ultimate peanut butter, brownie batter, birthday cake, s'mores, cinnamon roll, chocolate oreo, peppermint bark and pumpkin pie just make up the most popular flavours up for grabs with there literally being something for every palette. You don't need to fly to the US to get a bite of the viral Crumbl cookies: Make your own with this copycat recipe

Now while most of us can't just jet off to the US on a whim to try the cookies, what we can do is bring you a copycat recipe that will help you ape and ace the Crumbl cookie fever down to the last crumb, in your very own kitchen. Chocolate chip being the most basic, this recipe is begging to be whipped up right this second!

Copycat chocolate chip Crumbl cookie

Ingredients: Room temperature butter - 1 cup, light brown sugar - 1.25 cups, granulated sugar - 1/2 cup, large eggs at room temperature - 2, vanilla extract - 2tsps, baking soda - 1tsp, salt - 1tsp, cornstarch - 1tbsp, all-purpose flour - 3 cups, milk chocolate chips (plus more to press into the top of the dough after baking) - 2.25 cups

Method: Preheat your oven to 190C and line with parchment paper. Mix together the butter, light brown sugar, and granulated sugar (for 3 minutes if using a stand mixer). Now add in the eggs, vanilla, baking soda, salt, and cornstarch and mix (for 1 minute on the mixer). Fold in the flour or combine on low. The same goes for the chocolate chips. Roll out about 1/3rd cup of the cookie dough into a ball. Break this from the centre and join on either end to achieve a craggily top. Bake for 10 to 11 minutes and press more chocolate chips on the top. Eat as warm as you can!

(recipe from Cookies and Cups)

You're welcome in advance.