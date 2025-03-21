Loved Ema Datshi from Bhutan? This Nepali Chukauni is the next cross-border recipe you NEED to slurp!

Ema Datshi was an absolute delicacy in Bhutan in its own right. But it was Deepika Padukone raving about the creamy, punchy, chilli-packed recipe that had the dish become a literal viral sensation on the internet with every food influencer whipping it up for the persual of their followers! Loved Ema Datshi? You need to try this Nepali Chukauni then!

Now it's highly unlikely that you haven't tried Ema Datshi. So if you're among those who are salivating at the very thought of a bowl of Ema Datshi, much like Deepika, we have for you the next cross-border recipe that absolutely deserves to go viral. The humble Nepali Chukauni, much like the Ema Datshi, is creamy but carries its own tangy and unique flavour profile, perfect for when you want a quick and easy lunch that also comforts you from the inside. So here's the recipe!

Nepali Chukauni

Ingredients: Curd - 1 cup, red chilli powder - 1tsp, amchur powder - 1tsp, salt - 1tsp (adjust to taste), water - a splash, sliced onions - a handful, chopped boiled potatoes - 2 to 3, chopped coriander - a handful; For tempering — mustard oil, kasuri methi, chilli powder, turmeric powder

Method: Scoop out the curd into a fairly big mixing bowl and season it with the red chilli powder, amchur powder and salt. Whisk it in well to distribute the spices and get rid of the lumps. Now toss in the onions, boiled potatoes and coriander and give it a light-handed mix. Now keep this aside as you prepare the tempering. Take some mustard oil and put it on heat. Toss in the kasuri methi, chilli powder and turmeric powder. Once everything starts sizzling, take it off heat and pour onto the dahi. It's best to ensure that the dahi isn't really cold as the hot tempering might curdle the texture in parts — using room temperature dahi for the recipe is the best bet. Now ladle spoonfuls of this tangy, creamy, and not to mention objectively delicious onto a plate of steaming hot rice and enjoy!

(recipe from Aniket Pal Singh Yaduvanshi)

Ready to cook up a tangy Nepali storm in your kitchen?