Let this dahi kanji cool your gut as you battle the heatwave

Temperatures are through the roof all over the country with Delhi-NCR for one, being put on a heatwave red alert. This is the kind of heat that zaps you of all energy, just because, also killing your appetite in the process because every last thing seems like a chore. Dahi Kanji recipe to beat the heatwave(Photo: My Yellow Apron)

But you gotta eat! So might we suggest this cooling, gut-friendly and subtly flavourful dahi kanji recipe — easy on the taste buds, easier on the gut and ready in a jiffy.

Dahi kanji

Ingredients: For kanji — white radish - 2, water - 5 cups, turmeric powder - 1tsp, salt - 1tbsp, rice flour - 1tbsp, curd - 1/2 cup, besan or gram flour - 1tsp; for tempering the kanji — crushed garlic cloves - 2 to 3, dried red chilli - 2, curry leaves - 1 sprig, cumin - 1tsp, mustard seeds - 1tsp, hing or methi seeds - 1tsp, oil - 2tbsps; for garnishing — a sprig of coriander leaves

Method: Cook the slices radishes with water, salt, turmeric and rice flour for 15 to 20 minutes and keep on heat till they are cooked through. Mix yogurt with 1 tsp besan or gram flour and 1/2 cup water. Gradually add the yogurt mixture to the vegetable pot. Keep stirring continuously while adding the yogurt. Boil the yogurt and vegetable mixture on very low heat for another 10 minutes, then take off heat. In a small non-stick pan, heat oil. Once the oil is hot enough, add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, red chilies. The mustard seeds will start to splutter and then add the crushed garlic cloves. Let the garlic cloves brown a bit (don't burn them). Once it starts to brown, add the curry leaves and cook for a minute. Pour the tempering onto the kanji pot. Switch on the flame again and cook the kanji for another 5 minutes on low heat.

Serve with steaming hot rice and a side of crunchy papad for the ultimate gut-healthy meal.

(recipe from My Yellow Apron)

In this heat, that's heaven in a bowl right there.