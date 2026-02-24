Potato skins replace pasta sheets in this deeply comforting lasagna remix

Ingredients: For the jackets - large baking potatoes - 4, olive oil spray, sea salt and black pepper to taste; for the filling - 600-700gms Bolognese/Arrabbiata sauce; for the cheesy bechamel sauce - butter - 40gms, plain flour - 40gms, semi-skimmed milk - 500ml, black pepper, mixed grated cheese - 100gms, grated Parmesan cheese - 30 to 40gms; for layering - mozzarella or mixed cheese - 150-200gms, extra Parmesan for topping

But with this recipe, fluffy baked potatoes stand in for the doughy pasta sheets, their crisp skins coated with some rich Bolognese or fiery Arrabbiata sauce - dealer's choice in this regard. Silky cheese-laced bechamel and bubbling mozzarella layer in on the already-packed flavour bomb. The result is familiar yet novel enough to want you to jump right off your couch and into the kitchen. If the thought of this carb-on-carb indulgence has got you dreaming of dinner, whip up your own by following the directions below.

Lasagna doesn't really need to be sold, because who doesn't love some satiating bites of pasta, baked in punchy sauces with a heavy hit of cheese cutting through. The same stands for the humble jacket potatoes, as simple or extravagant as your taste buds would want to make them.

Method: #1 Cook the jacket potatoes after piercing and rubbing them with olive oil and salt. Air fry at 180C for 45 minutes, followed by another 10 minutes until crispy. If using the oven, cook the potatoes at 200C for about 1 hour until fluffy inside and crunchy outside.

#2 The next step is to make the cheesy bechamel sauce. Melt butter in a pan over medium heat and stir in flour, cooking it down for a minute. Gradually whisk in the milk until smooth and thickened. Follow up with some seasoning and black pepper, then stir through mixed cheese and Parmesan until melted and creamy. Set aside.

#3 Now, assemble the tray bake by placing all 4 crispy jackets into a large tray. Slice open and gently mash the centres with butter, salt and pepper. Spoon 1 tablespoon of bechamel into each potato and mix through the fluffy middle.

#4 Next layer in this order: add your Bolognese/Arrabbiata sauce; pour over more bechamel sauce; sprinkle over mozzarella or mixed cheese, finish with a generous grating of Parmesan.

#5 For the final melt, bake at 180C for 10 to 12 minutes or air fry at 180C for 4 to 5 minutes until golden, bubbling and irresistible.

(recipe from Anthea Malialis - @superhomecook on Instagram)

