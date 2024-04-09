Eid cooking: Prepare this delicious Awadhi biryani for friends and family

Biryani is synonymous with Eid. With the festival coming up, get cooking with one of the most flavoursome biryanis of all - Awadhi biryani. Talking about what makes it so special, consultant chef Rehman Mujeebur says, “Awadhi biryani is certainly special. It has a unique blend of flavours. There is a delicate balance between its rich, fragrant spices and the tenderness of the meat or vegetables used. It also has a subtle sweetness alongside the heat from spices.”



He adds, “Awadhi biryani has evolved significantly over time, adapting to changing tastes and culinary techniques. Historically, it was prepared with a specific blend of spices like khada masala and was slow-cooked in a sealed pot, allowing the flavours to intensify. However, modern versions may incorporate a wider range of spices and cooking methods influenced by global culinary trends.”



Chef Rehman Mujeebur presents his recipe for you to try:

Make an aromatic and flavoursome biryani for Eid al-Fitr (Chef Rehman Mujeebur)

Awadhi Biryani

Ingredients

Basmati rice - 1 kg

Green cardamom - 10 gm

Cloves - 5

Salt

For the biryani base

Jhol

Chicken cooked - 1.5 kg

Elaichi powder - 10 g

Mace powder - 5 g

Sugar - 10 g

Kewra water - 5 ml

Ittar - 5 drops

Degi mirch - 20 g

Saffron water - 10 ml

Ghee - 200 g

Salt

Method

Boil 5 litres of water and add the salt, cardamom and cloves. Add the rice and cook till 75 % done. Strain it and keep aside.

For the biryani base

Take the jhol in a deg and add the biryani base masalas. Add the chicken. Add the cooked rice. Seal the container with foil and keep on dum for 25 minutes.