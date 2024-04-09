 Eid cooking: Prepare this delicious Awadhi biryani for friends and family - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Eid cooking: Prepare this delicious Awadhi biryani for friends and family

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 09, 2024 05:49 PM IST

The delicate indulgence in the biryani come about with a subtle sweetness alongside the heat from spices.

Biryani is synonymous with Eid. With the festival coming up, get cooking with one of the most flavoursome biryanis of all - Awadhi biryani. Talking about what makes it so special, consultant chef Rehman Mujeebur says, “Awadhi biryani is certainly special. It has a unique blend of flavours. There is a delicate balance between its rich, fragrant spices and the tenderness of the meat or vegetables used. It also has a subtle sweetness alongside the heat from spices.”

He adds, “Awadhi biryani has evolved significantly over time, adapting to changing tastes and culinary techniques. Historically, it was prepared with a specific blend of spices like khada masala and was slow-cooked in a sealed pot, allowing the flavours to intensify. However, modern versions may incorporate a wider range of spices and cooking methods influenced by global culinary trends.”

Chef Rehman Mujeebur presents his recipe for you to try:
 

Make an aromatic and flavoursome biryani for Eid al-Fitr (Chef Rehman Mujeebur)
Make an aromatic and flavoursome biryani for Eid al-Fitr (Chef Rehman Mujeebur)

Awadhi Biryani

Ingredients

Basmati rice - 1 kg
Green cardamom - 10 gm
Cloves - 5
Salt

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

For the biryani base

Jhol
Chicken cooked - 1.5 kg
Elaichi powder - 10 g
Mace powder - 5 g
Sugar - 10 g
Kewra water - 5 ml
Ittar - 5 drops
Degi mirch - 20 g
Saffron water - 10 ml
Ghee - 200 g 
Salt

Method

Boil 5 litres of water and add the salt, cardamom and cloves. Add the rice and cook till 75 % done. Strain it and keep aside.

For the biryani base
Take the jhol in a deg and add the biryani base masalas.  Add the chicken. Add the cooked rice. Seal the container with foil and keep on dum for 25 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Eid cooking: Prepare this delicious Awadhi biryani for friends and family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On