Eid cooking: Prepare this delicious Awadhi biryani for friends and family
The delicate indulgence in the biryani come about with a subtle sweetness alongside the heat from spices.
Biryani is synonymous with Eid. With the festival coming up, get cooking with one of the most flavoursome biryanis of all - Awadhi biryani. Talking about what makes it so special, consultant chef Rehman Mujeebur says, “Awadhi biryani is certainly special. It has a unique blend of flavours. There is a delicate balance between its rich, fragrant spices and the tenderness of the meat or vegetables used. It also has a subtle sweetness alongside the heat from spices.”
He adds, “Awadhi biryani has evolved significantly over time, adapting to changing tastes and culinary techniques. Historically, it was prepared with a specific blend of spices like khada masala and was slow-cooked in a sealed pot, allowing the flavours to intensify. However, modern versions may incorporate a wider range of spices and cooking methods influenced by global culinary trends.”
Chef Rehman Mujeebur presents his recipe for you to try:
Awadhi Biryani
Ingredients
Basmati rice - 1 kg
Green cardamom - 10 gm
Cloves - 5
Salt
For the biryani base
Jhol
Chicken cooked - 1.5 kg
Elaichi powder - 10 g
Mace powder - 5 g
Sugar - 10 g
Kewra water - 5 ml
Ittar - 5 drops
Degi mirch - 20 g
Saffron water - 10 ml
Ghee - 200 g
Salt
Method
Boil 5 litres of water and add the salt, cardamom and cloves. Add the rice and cook till 75 % done. Strain it and keep aside.
For the biryani base
Take the jhol in a deg and add the biryani base masalas. Add the chicken. Add the cooked rice. Seal the container with foil and keep on dum for 25 minutes.